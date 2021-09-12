How to Watch Chargers Online Without Cable in 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers have some obvious expectations heading into Justin Herbert’s second season but it won’t be easy to make the postseason while doing battle in the highly competitive AFC West.

In 2021, Chargers games will be televised on CBS (11 games), Fox (4 games), NBC (1 game) or ESPN (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Chargers game online:

Chargers 2021 Season Preview

Justin Herbert will be the engine for the Chargers bandwagon this season. The second-year quarterback had an outstanding rookie season, passing for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But despite Herbert’s success, the Charger finished just 7-9 and were left on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

“One of the great things we do here is we focus on what’s in this house. We don’t listen to the noise and we kind of block that out,” Herbert said. “I have to listen to my family, my friends, my teammates and my coaches. Whatever they’re saying is really important and I try not to look at all the things that are going on in social media.”

Rookie head coach Brandon Staley brings a defensive mindset to the Chargers, replacing Anthony Lynn. Staley previously was with the Rams, helping the unit become one of the best in the NFL.

“I’m not the same,” Staley told the Orange County Register when asked what the difference is between being a defensive coordinator and a head coach. “I’m a lot different. You have to be because there’s so much more that comes to your plate, not that you weren’t expecting it, but that this is the first time that you’re doing this. When I was a defensive coordinator, I had done all of that before. I had done literally everything. There wasn’t a lot new coming across my desk from an operational standpoint. As a head coach, there’s a lot more that’s new for me.

“That’s been exciting because it brings out the best in you. I feel like I’ve gotten better as I’ve gone. Every day, there are still so many things on a list that I didn’t do well enough. But then you just wake up and keep going.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the focus will be on Joey Bosa, who has 47.5 sacks through his first five seasons in the league. That includes 17 missed games.

“Well I think Joey’s a good example of a guy we really appreciate learning a new role,” Staley said. “I mean, even though his role is going to be similar — he’s going to be attacking the quarterback and attacking the edge of our defense — we’re asking him to do some things that are new, lining him up a couple of different places. And he’s just an example of a guy that’s poured into us.

Chargers Schedule

Week 1: 9/12 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM

Week 3: 9/26 at Chiefs, 1 PM

Week 4: 10/4 vs. Raiders, 8:15 PM

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Browns, 4:05 PM

Week 6: 10/17 at Ravens, 1 PM

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Patriots, 4:05 PM

Week 9: 11/7 at Eagles, 4:05 PM

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Vikings, 4:05 PM

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Steelers, 8:20 PM

Week 12: 11/28 at Broncos, 4:05 PM

Week 13: 12/5 at Bengals, 1 PM

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Giants, 4:05 PM

Week 15: 12/16 vs. Chiefs, 8:20

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Texans, 1 PM

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Broncos, 4:05 PM

Week 18: 1/9 at Raiders, 4:25 PM