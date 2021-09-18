Where to Watch Charlotte vs Georgia State Football 2021

The Georgia State Panthers football team will host the Charlotte 49ers at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte vs Georgia State Preview

The 49ers pounded the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs last week to improve to 2-0, and crowned a new all-time program passing champion in the process.

Redshirt senior Chris Reynolds completed 10 of 17 passes for 103 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions, adding 60 yards and a score on the ground in the 38-10 victory.

The quarterback pushed his career total to 5,469 career passing yards, surpassing Matt Johnson’s school record of 5,405. Reynolds then gave way to backup James Foster, a redshirt sophomore.

“It’s a special moment,” Reynolds said, according to the school’s athletics website. “It’s a credit to everybody I’ve been here with. Cool moment.”

Charlotte dominated on the ground, rushing 46 times for 306 yards and 4 touchdowns. Freshman back ChaVon McEachern led the way with 74 yards on 12 carries.

“I thought our backs ran really well and I thought we did a great job up front,” Charlotte head coach Will Healy said, per the school’s athletics site. “I’ve said from the get go that I feel really good about our offensive line. We’ve got eight guys that can play at a really high level and are just getting better each week.”

The 49ers made program history in their opener as well, besting the Duke Blue Devils 31-28 for their first victory over a Power 5 squad. Healy said the team had moved past the upset by the time the school week rolled around.

“I’m really proud of this football team,” he said, per the school’s athletics site. “I answered the question a lot this week about was I concerned about a letdown. That should be the expectation around here. I thought our guys did a really good job of handling it like professionals. By the time I saw them on Monday, they had already moved on.”

The Panthers haven’t fared as well against Power 5 schools this year — they fell to the Army Black Knights 43-10 in their opener, then succumbed to the then-No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels 59-17 a week later.

While Georgia State did damage on the ground against UNC, rushing 45 times for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns, they struggled to muster much of an air attack.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cornelius Brown IV connected on 12 of 26 passes for 68 yards and a pick through three quarters before redshirt junior Darren Grainger came on in relief.

The Panthers defense surrendered 5 touchdowns of more than 20 yards to the Tar Heels, a week after ceding 2 such scores to the Black Knights.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it right after the game,” Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott of the Panthers’ struggles preventing big plays, according to The Associated Press. “It’s a tough pill to swallow right now.”