Where to Watch Chattanooga vs The Citadel Football 2021

Chattanooga looks to string together its first wins of the season as they visit winless The Citadel on Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Chattanooga vs The Citadel Preview

After a long layoff between games, Chattanooga notched its first win of the season against Wofford, 24-13. The Mocs scored 10 fourth-quarter points to secure the victory, holding the Terriers to just a field goal.

”You know it took me about two-and-a-half quarters Saturday to realize we were playing football,” Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright told reporters. “We didn’t even cover a live kick until Saturday. I mean you talk about holding your breath. You have no idea. It’s hard to simulate a kickoff and a kickoff return and all that in practice right now because I’m scared of guys running down there and running into each other. I promise you every time we kicked off or returned a kick, I just held my breath.”

Quarterback Drayton Arnold led the way for Chattanooga in the win, turning in a 233 yard, one-touchdown performance. Reginald Henderson was his favorite target, catching seven balls for 102 yards. Wright was mostly happy with what he saw in the trenches.

”We got a chance to be pretty good up-front for a little while. I don’t think there’s a senior in that group,” he said. “So I think we’ve got those guys for a couple of years at least. I think there are three juniors in the group. The rest of them are young guys.”

The Mocs are the No. 18 ranked FCS squad, but Wright isn’t letting the team get ahead of themselves yet.

”You are going to have to take this stuff this spring with a grain of salt,” Wright said. “I don’t know how much stock you can put in anything because nobody knows who they are going to have from week-to-week. We may get ready to play Saturday after we test tomorrow and not have five guys.”

The Citadel has had a rough go so far, dropping four games in the fall and their opener to the spring season last week to Mercer, 42-28.

The Bulldogs did find some room on the ground, with quarterback Jaylan Adams (144 yards) and Cooper Wallace (128) both notching 100-yard games. Adams is a former defensive back, but the team felt they saw enough from him to be able to have him take over under center.

“He was a quarterback in high school, and we always knew that he had it in him,” Citadel coach Brent Thompson said. “He was a little bit down the depth chart at defensive back, and we were looking for a dynamic that we didn’t necessarily have at the QB position. You want to always be changing and adapting to meet your offense’s needs, and I think that’s what Jaylan has done for us.”

The Mocs are a 7-point favorite for the matchup with the total set at 46 points.