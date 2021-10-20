How to Watch Bulls Games Online Without Cable

After an eventful offseason, the Chicago Bulls are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

In 2021-22, most Bulls games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports Chicago, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Chicago), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Bulls game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Bulls Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while NBC Sports Chicago (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Bulls game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Chicago (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

The base channel package and any add-ons can all be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bulls games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Chicago (live in local markets), ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels (no NBA TV) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Bulls games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If You’re Out of the Bulls Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Bulls games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Bulls games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Bulls Season Preview 2021-22

The Bulls finished their 2020-21 campaign with a 31-41 mark, which placed them 11th overall in Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic, who they added just before the 2021 trade deadline, are all new additions, and it will be intriguing to see how they all mesh with budding superstar Zach LaVine — who has been impressing head coach Billy Donovan in recent months.

“This training camp, he’s been off the chart,” Donovan told The Daily Herald about LaVine. “He’s been absolutely incredible. And not from a playing standpoint, but what’s coming out of his mouth is really, really great. He’s seeing the game in a way that I would say are the things impacting winning and losing. I think sometimes when you’re a talented player, you can rely a lot of times on your own individual talent and scoring. He’s starting to realize, ‘OK, how do I lead? How do I bring four guys with me? How do I stay locked in defensively?'”

With reserves including Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr. and Stanley Johnson, the Bulls promise to be a more high-flying group this season. Chicago has gone 4-0 this preseason, and while it’s only preseason, the team has looked like a dynamic unit.

“We’re an extremely explosive offensive team. When we lock in on the defensive end, we can be extremely scary,” LaVine said, via NBC 5 Chicago. “We got a bunch of guys out here playing for each other, trying to figure each other out, that are extremely unselfish and will sacrifice anything to win.”

LaVine is fresh from a career year that saw him score 27.4 points a game, and he’ll have his best supporting cast yet.

Here’s a look at the notable moves for the Bulls this offseason, as well as their projected starting lineup:

Notable additions: Lonzo Ball (sign-and-trade), DeMar DeRozan (sign-and-trade), Derrick Jones Jr. (trade), Alex Caruso (free agency), Tony Bradley (free agency), Ayo Dosunmu (No. 38 pick in NBA draft)

Notable Exits: Tomas Satoransky (trade) Garrett Temple (trade), Daniel Theis (trade), Thaddeus Young (trade), Al Farouq-Aminu (trade), Lauri Markkanen (trade)

Projected Starting Lineup: Lonzo Ball (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF, at least until Patrick Williams returns from his ankle injury), Nikola Vucevic (C)