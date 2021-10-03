How to Watch Chiefs vs Eagles Game Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) look to get back in the win column after dropping their last two as they head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (1-2) on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Eagles online, with the options depending on where you live:

Chiefs vs Eagles Preview

After a thrilling comeback win in Week 1, the Chiefs have stumbled for two weeks in a row, not able to come through with any late heroics. The Chiefs latest loss came against the Chargers, faltering late 30-24.

“Everybody isn’t happy with how we played. Whenever you lose a game at home to a divisional opponent, it isn’t a good thing,” said quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tossed the game-sealing interception. “We haven’t had a lot of that in my time here, but it’s about how you respond. We have a long season ahead of us. It looks really dim right now, but if we can find a way to get better from this and learn how to win these types of games, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.”

The Eagles are looking to rebound beat the Falcons in their opener but have dropped two straight, the latest an uncompetitive 41-21 battle against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

“You have to have mentally tough people in the building who are able to ride the highs and lows of the season. We knew adversity was going to come. We talked about ‘When adversity comes, how are you going to handle it?” first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “What are you going to do?’ It’s really simple for us: We’re going to double down on the things that we know to be true, and that is connecting, competing, football IQ, accountability, fundamentals. Dawg mentality.

“Double down on all that you know to be true, and that tide will switch. That’s our message.”

The game also marks the return of Andy Reid to Philadelphia. Reid coached the Eagles for 14 season before joining the Chiefs in 2013.

“I know how well respected he is around the city and how good of a football coach he is,” Sirianni said. “I know that the building here still loves him and the media and everybody around here still admires him, as well they should.”

Reid never won a Super Bowl in Philly, despite getting close, but remembers his time there fondly.

“I loved my time in Philadelphia,” Reid told reporters. “I think it’s a great city. I love the people and I love the organization there. I had a phenomenal 14 years. I mean, it was awesome. Do I look forward to coming back? I look forward to the game and the challenge of playing the Eagles. That’s really what it’s all about right now.”

Kansas City is a seven-point road favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 54.5 points.