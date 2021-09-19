How to Watch Chiefs vs Ravens Game Live Online

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) head to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) on Sunday, September 19.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Ravens online:

Chiefs vs Ravens Preview

The Chiefs overcame a slow start in their debut against a tough Cleveland Browns team, outscoring the Browns 23-7 in the second half, ultimately winning, 33-29. Patrick Mahomes went 27-36 for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The Chiefs didn’t muster much of a run game, netting just 73 yards on the ground, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill ate Cleveland’s secondary up for 197 yards and a score on 11 catches.

Now, they’ll face another tough challenge in Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

“I think when two good teams play each other, there’s always going to be a lot of hype and a lot of build-up to the game,” Mahomes said this week, via Fox4 in Kansas City. “Seeing Lamar and all the success that he’s had with that team, you know two of the top teams in the AFC. So, we’re going to have to battle every year it seems like or in the playoffs or whenever it is. Obviously, there’s a lot of momentum coming in throughout the week when you play teams like this.”

The Ravens lost a heartbreaker in the final seconds of their season debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, falling 33-27. Jackson had two costly fumbles late in the game, and Las Vegas managed to take advantage of both. Jackson completed 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 86 yards, but it wasn’t enough.

Baltimore’s defense has seen better games, and while the Ravens surrendered just 82 yards on the ground, they gave up 409 yards through the air. That won’t fly against Mahomes and company, who should absolutely exploit the secondary of Las Vegas in this one. But Jackson says it’s not just about the QBs.

“It’s not about me and Mahomes,” Jackson said this week. “Not to me, probably to everyone else. But it’s the Ravens versus the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Kansas City has won four in a row against the Ravens dating back to 2015.

“They did beat us three times or whatever, but that’s in the past,” Jackson added. “I’m not dwelling on those losses. We’re coming in Sunday night, and we’re going to play.”