How to Watch Clemson vs USC Palmetto Bowl 2021 Live Stream Online

The Clemson Tigers (8-3) will head to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) on Saturday, November 27.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Clemson vs South Carolina online:

Palmetto Bowl 2021 Preview

The Tigers are coming off a 48-27 upset of No. 21 Wake Forest on November 20. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 11 of 19 passes for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win, and he had help. Running back Kobe Pryor went off, netting 191 rushing yards and two TDs on 24 carries, and his fellow back Will Shipley added 112 yards and two scores on 19 rushes. Now, Clemson faces a South Carolina defense that’s allowing 170.9 rushing yards per game.

“This will be a talked-about game. (The players) will get that vibe from everywhere,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about South Carolina, via SI. “Everyone talks about it throughout the state. Turn on the tape and see that they have done well and have good players. They run it well, they have some good skill guys outside, a big offensive line, a good defensive line, so our players will see that. We have to go back to work. We have to have good meetings, good practices and get ready”

“This game is a stand-alone goal on our goal board. Everyone knows that this is a very important game to a lot of people. You’re playing for a trophy. We’re excited about it. Always a special week for both teams,” Swinney added.

South Carolina is fresh from a 21-17 win over Auburn on November 20. Gamecocks QB Jason Brown went 10-15 for 157 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and running back Zaquandre White added 99 yards on 16 carries in the victory. Now, they’ll face a Clemson squad that has won four games in a row.

“We know they’re immensely talented and it looks like they’re playing their best football here in November,” Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said about Clemson. “It looks like they’ve continued to improve as the year’s gone on.”

The Tigers are scoring 26.5 points a game on offense while allowing 16.4 points a game on defense. South Carolina is putting up 23.3 points a game and surrendering 23.7 points per contest on defense.

Clemson has won six in a row in the all-time series, and it holds the advantage, 72-42-4.