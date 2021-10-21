How to Watch Clippers Games Without Cable

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to build off the franchise-best season that saw them get to the Conference Finals, as Paul George leads one of the league’s deepest rosters into action this season against a stacked Western Conference.

In 2021-22, most Clippers games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports West, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports SoCal or West), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Clippers game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Clippers Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports West

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West (both live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Clippers game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Clippers Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Clippers games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Clippers games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Clippers Season Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers got a taste of postseason success and are hungry to get back for more this season.

The Clippers advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history last season, where they fell to the Phoenix Suns in six games. Seven-time All-Star Paul George carried the team on his shoulders after two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard went down with a knee injury in Game 4 of the second-round series against the Jazz. George stepped up, averaging 29.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in the eight games without Leonard, taking the Clippers to within two wins of the NBA Finals.

The pressure will be on George to lead the squad again this season, as the Clippers are prepared to be without the superstar services of Leonard for the majority if not all of the season after the five-time All-Star underwent surgery in July to repair a partial ACL tear.

The Clippers bolstered what was already one of the deepest rosters in the NBA with the offseason addition of guard Eric Bledsoe. The former Clipper makes his return to Los Angeles after averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 rebounds per game last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Running the point for the Clippers this season will be Reggie Jackson, who had a breakout postseason performance last spring that resulted in a contract extension. Jackson took over the point guard role in the playoffs and scored over 20 points in nine of the postseason games.

The Clippers have enough firepower and depth to be able to contend in an ultra-competitive Western Conference this season, and if they are lucky they’ll get Leonard back for the stretch run in the spring.

2020-21 Recap

Finished 49-23 (Fourth in the Western Conference)

Got by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, 4-3

Beat the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals, 4-2

Lost to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals, 4-2



Offseason Summary

Added Eric Bledsoe via trade and Justise Winslow and Hary Giles III through free agency.

Drafted Keon Johnson (Guard, Tennessee) with the No. 21 pick in the NBA Draft, Jason Preston (Guard, Ohio University) with the No. 33 pick, and Brandon Boston Jr. (Guard, Kentucky) with the No. 51 pick.

Parted ways with Patrick Beverly, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu via trade.

Projected Starting Lineup

PG – Reggie Jackson (Averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game last season; Had breakout performance in the playoffs where he scored over 20 points in nine of the postseason games)

SG – Eric Bledsoe (Acquired by the Clippers in a trade with the Grizzlies in exchange for Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley and Daniel Otoru; Began his career with the Clippers in 2010)

SF – Paul George (Will be the go-to star for the Clippers with Leonard out; Averaged 23.3 points per game and connected on 41% from three-point range last season)

PF – Marcus Morris Sr. (Averaged 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 47% from the field and 47% from long distance)

C – Ivica Zubac (Averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest in 72 games last season)

Projected Reserves

G – Terance Mann

G – Luke Kennard

F/G – Nicolas Batum

C – Serge Ibaka (returning from back surgery)

F/G – Justise Winslow

F/C – Harry Giles III

C – Isaiah Hartenstein

G – Keon Johnson

G- Brandon Boston Jr.

