Where to Watch Coastal Carolina vs ULM Football 2021

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) will head to Brooks Stadium to take on the No. 16 ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Preview

Coastal Carolina is coming off its most dominant win of the season, a 53-3 drubbing of Massachusetts last week. Quarterback Grayson McCall completed 10 to 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive overall performance. The Chanticleers are averaging 45.5 points a game, while allowing 16 points and 302 total yards per contest. Now, Coastal will try to beat the Warhawks for the first time.

“We are 0-3 against them all-time, but more important than that, really it’s just for us to get a chance to be 1-0 in our league and go out and win the championship that we’re playing for this week,” Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell said this week.

Despite being the favorites to win, the Chanticleers aren’t entering this game feeling that way.

“We don’t allow a mindset to creep in that we’re better than people,” Chadwell added. “We always assume we have to go out and play our very best to win the game. That’s our mindset.”

On the other side, ULM is coming off a 29-16 win over Troy on September 25. Warhawks QB Rhett Rodriguez completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a score, while running back Andrew Henry gained 108 yards on 19 carries, finding the end zone once.

“It’s as big as any win I’ve had in my career,” ULM coach Terry Bowden said after that game. “Each place I go, there’s just a game you want to be a defining moment and we have to build from this. We’ve just won two games and we’ve got a long way to go, but if anything else, we’ve got our nose pointing in the right direction.”

Both teams enter this one riding high, and both should be bringing their ‘A’ games.

“It’s the conference season right now,” Coastal Carolina linebacker Silas Kelly said this week. “It’s a little bit more familiar playing a team you’ve played before. … Now that conference games are coming, we’ve got to amp it up another level.”