Where to Watch Columbia vs Cornell Football 2021

The Cornell Big Red (2-7, 1-5 Ivy League) will host the Columbia Lions (6-3, 3-3 Ivy League) in a conference showdown on Saturday, November 20 at Schoellkopf Field.

Columbia vs Cornell Preview

The Lions are fresh from a 23-17 win over Brown last weekend. Columbia quarterback Joe Green completed 12 of 22 passes for 176 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the win. The Lions went scoreless the entire first half, but a second half resurgence saved the day.

“It wasn’t the start we were looking for,” head coach Al Bagnoli said, per The Columbia Spectator. “But our kids have been resilient all year.”

“I think everyone was just pressing a little bit [in the first half],” Columbia running back Ryan Young, who led the team in rushing with 66 yards on 19 carries, added after the win. “I think that we just needed to slow down, understand our assignments, and really execute. I think that coming off of that break, we really got to clear our heads and then we just pressed on from there.”

They’ll be going up against a Cornell squad that is coming off a 41-7 drubbing at the hands of a very good Dartmouth team last week. The Big Red managed just 181 total yards and went 3-for-11 on third down, looking inept on offense for most of the afternoon. Cornell looked equally bad on defense, getting shredded for 499 total yards of offense by the Green Wave, including 292 yards on the ground.

“When you don’t have the performance that you want, there’s a lot of different ways you can reflect and say ‘this went wrong, this went wrong,’” senior linebacker and team captain Lance Blass said, per The Cornell Daily Sun. “But at the end of the day, we weren’t able to execute the core fundamentals of what we want to do. … Rather than going into great details and doing all these crazy things, I think this week is really about going to our basics and the things we have been able to execute when we do have success.”

It will be Senior Day for Cornell, so the team could have so extra fire when it takes the field. It will be the last game for several members of the squad, and it will be their final home game, as well.

“It hasn’t hit that this is going to be last week,” Big Red fifth-year quarterback Richie Kenney told the Sun this week. “I’m sure those feelings will set in more Saturday.”