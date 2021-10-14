How to Watch Coyotes Games Online Without Cable

The Arizona Coyotes made a host of changes in looking to jumpstart a rebuild this season.

In 2021-22, most Coyotes games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Arizona, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Arizona), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Coyotes market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Coyotes game live online without cable in 2021-22:

If You’re in the Coyotes Market

Note: A couple Coyotes games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following option is for how to watch all other in-market games:

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports Arizona

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, Bally Sports Arizona (local markets) is in “Choice” and up, and NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Coyotes games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You’re out of the Coyotes Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan in the United States:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every out-of-market Coyotes game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Coyotes Season Preview 2021-22

Other than leading scorer Phil Kessel, the Arizona Coyotes come into this season looking drastically different than they did last season.

“I think it is 15 new guys on our team,” Coyotes forward Christian Fischer said per David Satriano of NHL.com. “It’s good just to have that new jell with the guys.”

The Coyotes traded goalie Darcy Kuemper to Colorado, so Carter Hutton and Josef Korrenar will take over in net. Hutton came over from Buffalo after going 1-10-1 with an .886 save percentage last season. Korrenar has 10 games of NHL experience with the San Jose Sharks last season where he went 3-5-0 with an .899 save percentage.

Arizona also traded away Adin Hill, Conor Garland, Christian Dvorak, and Oliver Ekman Larsson. Antti Raanta and Alex Goligoski left in free agency.

New faces on the Coyotes came from a host of trades in the offseason. Anton Stralman, Antoine Roussel, Andrew Ladd, Conor Timmins, Jay Beagle, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Loui Eriksson all joined the Coyotes via trades. The Coyotes also signed Dmitij Jaskin, Ryan Dzingel, and Travis Boyd in free agency.

Arizona also has a new head coach in Andre Tourigny, known as “Bear” by the players and staff according to Satriano.

“For us as an organization, bringing in Bear, Andre is an unbelievable coach,” said Shane Doan, Coyotes chief hockey development officer and a former player per Satriano. “I’m excited about what he is going to do with the group. We have a bunch of young guys that we’re going to try and develop and Bear is going to be a big part of that.”

With all the upheaval, Arizona still has veteran leadership in Kessel, 33, who has been with the Coyotes for two seasons after longer stints in Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Boston. The veteran right wing scored a team high 20 goals and tallied a team best 43 points last season.

Second-leading scorer and defenseman Jakob Chychrun also returns after posting 18 goals and 23 assists last season. The Coyotes also have fourth-leading scorer and center Clayton Keller back following a 14-goal, 21-assist season.

Scoring will need to increase for the Coyotes, which only had six players eclipse the 10-goal mark in 2020-2021. The Coyotes scored 2.68 goals per game, just finishing shy of the .500 mark in the standings at 24-26-6.

Arizona will have a tougher division this season, moving over to the Central Division from the Pacific. The Coyotes will have to contend with the Colorado Avalanche and other solid teams in Dallas, Minnesota, St. Louis, and Nashville.