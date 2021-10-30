Where to Watch Dartmouth vs Harvard Football 2021

The Dartmouth Big Green (5-1) head to Harvard Stadium to take on the Harvard Crimson (5-1) on Saturday, October 30 in a huge Ivy League showdown.

Dartmouth vs Harvard Preview

The Big Green are fresh from their first loss of the season, getting shut out by Columbia, 19-0, last weekend. Quarterback Derek Kyler went 24-45 for 194 yards and an interception in the loss. He didn’t get much help, as the running game managed just 60 yards (13 of which were from Kyler).

“It’s hard to believe that’s what we put on the field tonight,” Dartmouth head coach Buddy Teevens said after the loss. “It was a bad performance, and we’re better than that. But I don’t take anything away from Columbia. They played hard, they played consistently, they did not make mistakes. I give credit to the coaching staff. Those guys outplayed us from start to finish, period. They outcoached us, too.”

Harvard is coming off a controversial loss to Princeton last week. Harvard quarterback Jake Smith tossed a successful 2-point conversion to wide receiver Kym Wimberly in the third overtime, but during the replay, the officials noticed that Princeton had called a timeout before the play, and instead of allowing the conversion to stand, the referees negated the score and allowed Princeton the timeout instead. The Ivy League released a statement this week admitting that “the timeout should not have been granted and the play should have resulted in a successful two-point conversion.”

“After Princeton was granted the timeout, I was very upset and confused,” Smith told The Crimson.com. “You can’t grant a timeout after a play has been carried out.”

The Tigers wound up ultimately winning the game, but it’s a loss that has left a bad taste in Harvard’s mouth.

“The most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Harvard coach Tim Murphy said, adding: “We will be taking our anger out on Dartmouth.”

Considering both the Big Green and Harvard are both eager to avenge recent tough losses, coupled with the fact that these two teams are pretty evenly matched, this should be one of the most intriguing Ivy League contests of the season.

Dartmouth is averaging 27.0 points a game on offense, while allowing 14.2 points per game on defense, and Harvard is putting up 33.5 points on offense and allowing a stingy 11.7 points per game on defense.