Where to Watch UIC vs Dayton Basketball Game Today

The UIC Flames begin their 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday when they visit the Dayton Flyers at the University of Dayton Arena.

UIC vs Dayton Preview

UIC made their final preparations for their season opener last Thursday when they defeated the IIT Scarlet Hawks 76-59 in their lone exhibition game of the preseason.

Kevin Johnson led all scorers with 18 points in a game where the Flames really were never contested. Coach Luke Yalich hopes that this is the same start of season that they can replicate from last go around.

What he does hope for is for the injury bug and COVID to decimate his squad, like it did in the second half of the season. That was one of the

Coming into this season, the Flames were an unknown commodity based on the fact that no one truly still knows how the team will mesh with the amount of turnover from the previous season. Also last season, left several questions unanswered due to the issues previously mentioned.

The optimism with Flames fans lies in a good portion of the starting lineup remains intact, including seniors Michael Diggins and Jamie Ahale. The player that will have to be replace is Teyvion Kirk, but he would be replaced by the newcomers on the squad that coach Yaklich did bring onboard in order to offer more depth to the squad.

Amongst the newcomers you find Chicago native Demaria Franklin. He is coming over from Tennessee Tech where he played 18 games and averaged 13.3 points.

Meanwhile Dayton want to move on from their 14-10 season where they ended up in the NIT. It will be a mostly revamped lineup as the Flyers will be missing four starters: Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, and Jordy Tshimanga have all graduated and moved on to the G-League while Rodney Chatman decided to transfer over to Vanderbilt.

One player that does return is Mustapha Amzil, but all signs point to him not being a starter. Meanwhile redshirt freshman Koby Brea will most likely start in the home opener. Due to injury, he missed the preseason and part of last season, Brea was still able to play in 16 games and start in three of them.

These types of rebuilds are easy when you bring in one of the best recruiting classes in college basketball as well as some important transfers.

The starting lineup will mostly be formed by four freshman and one sophomore.

The scoring burden will be carried by freshman forward Daron Holmes II. His place in Dayton history is already in place as he is the highest-ranked high school player to ever be signed by the Flyers. The youngster from AZ Compass Prep came in with a scorer’s pedigree after he showed some interesting qualities while averaging 15.2 points last year. The big question will be if that game will carry over immediately to the collegiate level.