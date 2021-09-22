How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in USA

The Delhi Capitals go in search of one of the two wins they need to reach the playoffs when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 Indian Premier League in Dubai on Wednesday. Delhi will be firm favourites thanks to prolific opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, as well as a deep and talented array of spin bowlers. The Sunrisers’ hopes of keeping pace will depend on how well they replace run leader Jonny Bairstow.

Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview

Bairstow’s absence means the Sunrisers are weaker than during the first phase of the tournament. That’s a worrying sign considering this team won just one game before play was called off on account of Covid-19 back in May. The Sunrisers struggled, but Bairstow still managed to rise above the fray by amassing 248 runs, including 15 sixes. He’s bound to be missed after he opted to withdraw from the tournament with one eye on England’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Replacing Bairstow is a tall order, but Manish Pandey has proved he can ably assist opener David Warner. Pandey matched Warner’s tally of 193 runs during the first seven games of the season. Pairing the two together to start an innings would give Sunrisers an excellent chance to finish a lengthy chase, or else set a total the Capitals would struggle to match.

In contrast to the depleted Sunrisers, the Capitals appear stronger thanks to the return of Shreyas Iyer. The 26-year-old is back after recovering from a shoulder injury. His return has already been welcomed by key members of the team.

Head coach Ricky Ponting told ESPNCricinfo Iyer makes “the makeup of our team look a little more complete.” Meanwhile, Iyer’s teammate Kagiso Rabada said: “It’s awesome to have Shreyas back. He’s a phenomenal batter and an integral part of our team. He’s good for the balance of the team,” per Yahoo! Sport.

Iyer adds another power hitter to an intimidating top order for Delhi. Dhawan has made 380 runs, the joint-most in the league after Punjab Kings’ skipper KL Rahul hit a 49 in a losing cause against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Alongside Dhawan, the Capitals also open with Prithvi Shaw, who has slogged 37 fours and 12 sixes already.

It’s difficult to believe the Sunrisers will match the Delhi batting order, particularly since the Capitals’ bowling is some of the best in the competition. They can unleash several crafty spinners, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. The duo have combined to take seven wickets and should be even more deadly on the spin-friendly pitches in the United Arab Emirates.

Delhi’s bowling strength isn’t limited to the spinners. Fast-bowler Avesh Khan has taken 14 wickets, good enough for second in the Purple Cap standings. Rabada also knows how to attack the wicket with pace. Each of these bowlers has a strong rapport with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is keeping the captaincy, even after Iyer’s return. Pant will ensure it’s a day full of different challenges for Warner, Pandey and Co.

The Capitals are perhaps the most well-rounded team in the competition. There are six-hitters and technicians across the batting order, while no other franchise can offer Delhi’s variety with the ball. Sunrisers simply can’t match the talent against them.