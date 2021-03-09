How to Watch Duke vs Boston College Basketball Online Free

Duke (11-11, 9-9 ACC) looks to turn things around against Boston College (4-15, 2-11) in an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament First Round matchup on Monday.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs Boston College–and every other ACC tournament game–online for free:

Duke vs Boston College Preview

It’s been a challenging season for Duke, but the Blue Devils will try to shake off their 11-11 regular season and make some noise in the ACC tournament. First up is a four-win Boston College squad.

“It’s a new season now (with) the ACC tournament,” Duke freshman Mark Williams told reporters. “We have Boston College (on) Tuesday and we’ve got to take it one game at a time and go from there.”

Duke has lost its last three, including a 91-73 blowout loss to North Carolina last time out.

“We’ll regroup,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “The thing is you’re 0-0, and you get a fresh start.

“I think in order to win, you can’t look at the tournament as a whole,” Krzyzewski added. “You just have to play your next opponent and that’s it, and then win and then try to win again. If you try to look at the whole thing, it can become daunting.”

Boston College has won just twice since the New Year and finished in last place in the ACC.

Duke has made it to every NCAA Tournament since 1995 but that streak is very much on the line as they begin the ACC tournament. After their worst regular season in 26 years, a run to the championship game — which means five wins in five days — might be the only thing that can preserve Duke’s tournament hopes.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi broke down Duke’s chances of making the tournament, giving a grim outlook for the Blue Devil faithful.

“I think we need to take a step back, ignore the name on the front of the jersey and remember that we’re talking about a .500 team on a three-game losing streak in maybe the weakest ACC we’ve seen in a decade,” Lunardi said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “So to say that that team, whether it’s Duke or anybody else, has to run the table is hardly an unusual statement.”

Duke is a hefty 12.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 152.5 points. Boston College is 1-15 in their last 16 games against Duke. The Blue Devils won by just 1-point when they met earlier this season.