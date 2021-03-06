How to Watch Duke vs UNC Game Online for Free

The Duke Blue Devils (11-10, 9-8) will head to the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-9, 9-6) Saturday in another chapter of college basketball’s most storied rivalry.

Duke vs UNC Preview

The Tar Heels handed No. 11 Florida State a 78-70 loss this weekend before falling to Syracuse, 72-70, on Monday. Forward Armando Bacot led North Carolina in scoring with 18 points, and he finished with a double-double, also hauling in 15 rebounds in the loss to the Orangemen. Forward Garrison Brooks added 11 points and freshman point guard Caleb Love chipped in 10. Now, UNC faces its biggest rival in the final game before the ACC tournament.

“For our team, I just want to win. We need to get this last one versus Duke and then go on to the ACC tournament with our heads high and ready to play because from now on, it’s win or go home,” Love said this week. “I just think that we have to compete at all times and from start to finish; not be just a first or second half team. We got to put 40 minutes together and compete.”

The Blue Devils had won a season-high four straight games before dropping back-to-back overtime contests to Louisville this weekend followed by an 81-77 loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Wendell Moore and Mark Williams each chipped in 20 points for Duke in the loss to Georgia Tech, and Matthew Hurt added 12, but it wasn’t enough.

“That was a very difficult loss,” Mike Krzyzewski told Sports Illustrated. “Two in a row in overtime. Obviously, we had a great shot to win right at the end of regulation. The kids executed the full-court really well, and that group got us back. We were eight points down and Joey [Baker] did a couple really good things, but that group played really good defense and gave us a shot at winning.”

Duke is averaging 76 points a game, and are led by Hurt, who is scoring 18.9 points a game, and DJ Steward, whose 12.9 points per game is second on the team. They’ll be going up against a Tar Heels squad that is scoring 74.2 points a game and leads the NCAA in offensive rebound percentage with 40.9 percent.

These two teams met just last month, on February 6, when foul shots made all the difference. The Blue Devils were 4-7 from the charity stripe, while the Tar Heels went 13-22. UNC eked out a 91-87 win.