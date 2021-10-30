How to Watch Duke vs Winston-Salem State Basketball 2021

The Duke Blue Devils will host the Division II Winston-Salem State Rams in an exhibition at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, October 30.

The game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but it will stream live on ACC Network Extra, which is a streaming-only option that can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network.

If you don’t have a cable subscription or log-in, here are all the different ways you can watch Duke vs Winston-Salem State live online:

Duke vs Winston-Salem State Preview

This will kick off the final season for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, who announced in June that this coming season would be his last. The Blue Devils are fresh from a secret scrimmage against Villanova this week.

“This was a great day for us to simulate an actual road trip,” Krzyzewski said about the scrimmage against Nova in a statement. “We came in the night before, had a little bit of a scouting report on Villanova — they have a veteran team, and we knew a lot about their players. We were here for two and a half hours playing. Overall, I thought it was a great day for both teams. (Villanova head coach) Jay Wright is a great friend and he has a big-time program. Both teams played so hard and it was a good day for us in our development.”

This will be the lone exhibition for the Blue Devils before their season starts, and Coach K is looking forward to hearing the Cameron Crazies one last time, particularly after the team played its home games without fans last season.

“I’m anxious to feel people in Cameron and on the road. My whole career is feeding off that energy. You have a passion for what you do, but the energy of the environment you do it in – your own, the players’, the crowd’s – there’s energy. And that was not there last year.”

As for the Rams, their last season was canceled due to the pandemic, so they last played in February of 2020, when they won the CIAA championship. Now, the team has a different roster, but the same goal and priorities have remained.

“We’ll be defense-first,” Rams coach Cleo Hill Jr. said. “We’re undecided if we’re going to go with two (post players) or one, but we’ll get that figured out.”

“We want to defend (the CIAA title) even though we have 11 new guys who weren’t around two years ago,” Hill added. “So the new guys aren’t really defending it but there is an expectation around here to win championships and we’re not going to shy away from that…I think that our depth will pay dividends for us,” Hill said. “There’s a good stretch here when we start the season where we are going to find out what we will have.”