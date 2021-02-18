How to Watch Europa League Matches on Amazon Prime

Watch Europa League on Amazon Prime

Now into the knockout phase, the 2020-21 Europa League promises to offer some enticing football over the coming months.

In the United States, every Europa League match can be watched on the CBS All Access streaming service. There are two different ways to sign up and watch CBS All Access–through CBS’ website and platforms, or through Amazon Prime’s website and platforms.

If you’ve already used up your free trial through CBS, or you’re just looking for a different option entirely, here’s how you can watch every Europa League match on Amazon Prime via various streaming devices:

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV and go to the “Home” screen 3a) Scroll down to “Your Channels” and select CBS All Access 3b) Note that the CBS All Access Amazon Channel app is different from the CBS All Access app 4) Scroll down to the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” row 5a) Select one of the feeds to start watching a match 5b) Sometimes the feeds aren’t labeled, so you’ll have to click on each one to see what match it is

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Scroll down to the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” row 11a) Select one of the feeds to start watching a match 11b) Sometimes the feeds aren’t labeled, so you’ll have to click on each one to see what match it is

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Scroll down to the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” row 11a) Select one of the feeds to start watching a match 11b) Sometimes the feeds aren’t labeled, so you’ll have to click on each one to see what match it is

Note: The Prime Video app is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select the Amazon Prime Video app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Scroll down to the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” row 11a) Select one of the feeds to start watching a match 11b) Sometimes the feeds aren’t labeled, so you’ll have to click on each one to see what match it is

Other Devices to Watch the Europa League on Amazon Prime

If you don’t have one of the above available devices, there are still plenty of other ways you can watch Europa League matches on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon Prime Video app is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, various Smart TV’s (Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Hisense, Philips, Sharp, JVC, TCL and others), iPhones, Android phones, iPads and Android tablets. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can find more information about Prime Video compatible devices here.

Europa League Round of 32 Preview

Arsenal dominated Group C in the previous stage, triumphing in all six of their tests en route to a plus-15 goal differential.

They’ve won just seven times in 16 matches across all competitions since the group stage ended, with as many losses and a pair of draws. With 14 Premier League games remaining, they sit in 10th place on the league table, eight points shy of fourth-place Chelsea, meaning a Europa League title is likely the Gunners’ best shot at qualifying for next year’s Champions League.

“We’ve been on a really strong run this season in the Europa League and tomorrow we have a good opportunity to make another step [forward],” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday, according to the club’s official website.

Arsenal will take on Benfica at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Feb. 18 then meet them a week later at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens. The United Kingdom’s restrictions on travel from Portugal due to concerns about a new COVID-19 strain in Brazil prompted the pair of neutral sites. The first leg will serve as Benfica’s home game.

“Well, it’s very unusual but we have to try to maintain the integrity of the competition as much as we can,” Arteta said, per the club’s site. “The only way to do that at the moment is to play at different venues, but at least it’s played over two legs with away goals always present.”

Four other squads went undefeated in group play, though they all drew at least once: Rangers, Villareal, Dinamo Zagreb, and TSG Hoffenheim. That last team matched Arsenal for the top goal differential in the stage.

TSG Hoffenheim will square off with Norwegian team Molde in the round of 32. Due to Norway’s COVID-19 travel restrictions, Molde will host TSG Hoffenheim at Estadio de la Cerámica in Villareal on Feb. 18; the German side will be able to host the second leg in their home stadium.

“The knockout stages are a completely different competition to the group stages,” TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams said, according to the club’s official website. “There are only two games per round and anything’s possible.”

He added: “We’re taking it game by game. But we obviously want to go far.”

2020-21 Europa League Round of 32 Matchups

Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur: Feb. 18, Feb. 24

Dynamo Kyiv vs Club Brugge: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Benfica vs Arsenal: Feb. 18, 25 Feb

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Antwerp vs Rangers: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Braga vs Roma: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Molde vs TSG Hoffenheim: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Granada vs Napoli: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Lille vs Ajax: Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven: Feb. 18, Feb. 25