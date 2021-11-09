How to Watch Cincinnati vs Evansville Basketball 2021

The Evansville Purple Aces begin their 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats as two programs look to a season where there are various questions that need to be answered in order to see them have a jump in quality.

Evansville vs Cincinnati Preview

There are many things that have Evansville filled with expectations, although what could happen in the season is a mystery. The signs that are encouraging is that this team has a season under their belts with Todd Lickliter at the helm.

After a performance last season in the Missouri Valley Conference that left many impressed, Evansville returns with the ambition to be able to build upon that and help the program grow.

The team will have seven of nine regular players in last year's rotation return, thus offering a great deal of experience.

Amongst the returning players, you have four starters that have experience as upperclassmen. Returning for their fifth seasons in the purple and white are Noah Frederking and Evan Kuhlman. Frederking was third for UE last year with 10.2 points per game. His 55 3-point makes led the team while his 33.2 minute-per-game average paced UE and was third in the MVC.

These will be some of the keys for success for a team that faces a squad that fell on hard times as their first test of the year.

Since Mike Cronin left, the Bearcats program quickly fell off the pace and now are looking to find ways to get back on track.

With Wes Miller taking over for John Brannen at the helm, they bring in a coach with NCAA tournament experience. The question that one has to ask is whether that will be enough to start the rebuild in an appropriate manner.

Last year's 12-11 record left many disappointing and asking for a change.

Cincinnati returns three of their top four scorers while adding six transfers, three of which followed Miller from UNC Greensboro.

Amongst the returners that will look to take on a leadership role on the court, the first name you have to mention is that of junior guard Jeremiah Davenport. Last year he averaged 11.7 point per game. He was the second leading scorer behind the now departed Keith Williams (14.3).

David Dejulius and Mika Adams-Woods also return as upperclassmen to give Cincinnati good experience in the backcourt and the scoring punch that will be needed.

One player that did show promise this past summer was Russian forward Viktor Lahkin. During the FIBA U18 Championship, the youngster averaged nine points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Coach Miller looks to see that performance transfer over to the collegiate season. The problem with Lahkin was that he did not play last year, but it is highly likely he will be looked at quite a bit.

This is all in an effort to improve an offense that was ranked 233rd in the nation and fifth in the MVC last season.

Expectations aren’t sky high, but the Bearcats hope to begin improvement in Miller’s first year.