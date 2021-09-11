How to Watch Falcons Games Online in 2021

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is back for another season with the hope that he can lead the Atlanta Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

In 2021, Falcons games will be televised on Fox (14 games), CBS (2 games) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Falcons game online:

If You’re in the Falcons Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Falcons Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Falcons game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Falcons games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Falcons Channels Included: Fox, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of most Falcons games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Falcons games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Falcons Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN

You can watch a live stream of every Falcons game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Falcons games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Falcons Channels Included: Fox, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of most Falcons games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Falcons games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Falcons Channels Included: Fox, CBS (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN

You can watch most Falcons games (no NFL Network) with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Falcons games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If You’re out of the Falcons Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Falcons games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Falcons games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Falcons games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Falcons 2021 Season Preview

Ryan had his 10th consecutive 4,000+ yard passing season last year, throwing for 4,581 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 36-year-old quarterback didn’t play at all during the preseason, but he’s not concerned about any potential rust.

“I feel really good. I feel like I’m in a point in my career where I know how to get myself ready to go. I’m excited,” Ryan told Sports Illustrated last month.

Rookie Jalen Mayfield will be tasked with protecting his veteran quarterback, as he’ll get the nod at tackle to start the season.

The Falcons have a new head coach in Arthur Smith, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans for the previous two seasons. Smith feels good about the new group they’ve put together, including free agent running back Mike Davis and a rookie class that includes Mayfield and fourth overall pick, tight end Kyle Pitts.

“I’m just eager to play at this next level and test my abilities against others,” Pitts added. “I’m most eager about the competition, going against different people that I have seen. Different techniques and different defenses.”

On defense, the Falcons allowed 25.9 points and 398.4 yards per game last season. Those numbers aren’t going to win you many games. Atlanta managed to tally 29 sacks, and new defensive coordinator Dean Pees is looking to see improvement from a group led by linebacker Dante Fowler and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ 2021 schedule. All times are Eastern Standard: