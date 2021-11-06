Where to Watch FAMU vs Southern Football 2021

Florida A&M will head to Baton Rouge to face the Southern University Jaguars on Saturday in a vital SWAC clash for the Rattlers against a Southern side coming in with a great deal of momentum in their favor.

FAMU vs Southern Preview

The Rattlers come into the tail end of their season with all the remaining games on their calendar having to be played on the road.

FAMU are coming into this vital clash riding a five-game winning streak. That said, they are very aware that they will have to be in the conference championship game.

In their home finale against Grambling State, game they won 26-3, the team went to halftime with a three-touchdown advantage. played their last home game of the season last week, Rasean McKay threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns while Terrell Jennings ran for 55 yards to lead the ground game. Jaylen McCloud also ran for 50 yards and he ran for a touchdown to help out the cause.

The Rattler defense ended up being the story of the game as they held Grambling to just 43 total yards in the first half and 187 for the game. This performance was capped off by a safety in the third quarter.

For the Jaguars, their season took a very positive swing after coming off a thrilling 38-35 win over Alcorn State. This game ended on freshman Luke Jackson’s 47-yard field goal. His heroics helped him earn Louisiana Sports Writers Association state college football players of the week. This was the first time that the Jaguars freshman kicker received this recognition for his special teams play.

Another player that received acollades was linebacker Ray Anderson. The Youngstown, Ohio natives earned STATS PERFORM FCS Honorable Mention Honors after his performance where he had 11 tackles, four of them for a loss. He also had a sack and forced fumble in the win against the Alcorn State.

Yet there were many other storylines that were vital for this victory to be possible. For starters, Southern were led by sophomore Jerodd Sims. He ran for three touchdowns while quarterback Glendon McDaniel tossed another for the Jaguars.

In total, the Jaguars ran for 208 yards and scored four touchdowns last Saturday.

This was a must-win game after their loss to Prairie View A&M. Losing their Homecoming game was a big blow, as they were basically eliminated from contention in the SWAC West Division. But this win helped breathe new life into the program.