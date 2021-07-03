How to Watch FIBA U19 World Cup 2021 in USA

The brightest young basketball stars in the world will be on display at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, which runs from July 3-11 in Latvia.

FIBA U19 World Cup 2021 Preview

The United States begins its quest for a repeat at the FIBA U19 World Cup this week as the best young players in the world assemble in Latvia. The US took home the title in 2019, besting Mali in the title game 93–79.

This year’s edition of the young Team USA will feature six players who completed their first collegiate season and six players from the most recent high school graduating class.

The players named to the US squad were: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton High School); Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy); Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin); Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School); Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy); Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s School); Jaden Ivey (Purdue); Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton); Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech); Mike Miles (TCU); Adam Miller (Louisiana State); and Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly Tech High School).

“This week has been very fulfilling so far, and the process of selecting this 12-player group was really difficult given the amount of talent we have had at training camp,” said Jamie Dixon, USA and TCU head coach. “Everyone has been working hard, we are growing closer as a group, which is really important. I am excited about the team that the committee put together as we now prepare to head overseas to Latvia and compete for a gold medal.

“Although the committee had to make some tough decisions in the selection process, we are thrilled with the potential this team brings to the court, its length, basketball IQ, defensive prowess and offensive abilities should make us a strong team, and I am looking forward to the challenge of competing in the U19 World Cup in July. For some of our guys, it will be the first time leaving the country and everyone is excited about having the honor of representing their country.”

The surprise of the tournament in 2019 was runner-up Mali, a country that had never finished better than 11th place.

Oumar Ballo was the standout for Mali, which became the first African nation to make it to the U19 final. Ballo averaged 17.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 3. 8 blocks.

the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup includes host Latvia, Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, Lithuania, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey.

DAY 1 SCHEDULE

Argentina vs. Spain

Canada vs. Lithuania

Turkey vs. USA

Puerto Rico vs. Latvia

Mali vs. Australia

Iran vs. Serbia

South Korea vs. Argentina

Japan vs. Canada

