Flyers Live Stream: How to Watch Games Online in 2021-22

The Philadelphia Flyers hope offseason moves will spark a run back to the playoffs this season.

In 2021-22, most Flyers games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Philadelphia), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Flyers market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Flyers game live online without cable in 2021-22:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Flyers Market

Note: A couple Flyers games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following options are for how to watch all other in-market games:

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia (local markets), ESPN, NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NHL Network can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

The base channel package and any add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Flyers games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia (local markets), ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels (no NHL Network) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Flyers games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If You’re out of the Flyers Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan in the United States:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every out-of-market Flyers game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Flyers 2021-22 Season Preview

The Flyers made a bunch of transactions in reaction to missing the playoffs last season, but the team left goaltending the same.

Philadelphia had a league-worst 201 goals allowed and 3.52 goals per game. The Flyers nonetheless stuck with Carter Hart after a 9-11-5 season with a 3.67 goals allowed average and an .877 save percentage.

It’s possible that it’s a one-time down year, considering Hart delivered a 24-13-3 record the season before with a .917 save percentage, and a 2.42 goals allowed average. The fourth-year netminder has a career .905 save percentage and 2.88 goals allowed average.

A strong preseason showing against the New York Islanders gives hope that things will go better for Hart this season. Hart stopped 17 of 18 shots against a Stanley Cup-contending team.

“He looks dialed in,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said according The Athletic’s Charlie O’Connor. “He is focused and is assertive around his net. He looks very confident.”

Flyers offseason moves may give him a better shot to return to 2019-2020 form, too. Defenseman Ryan Ellis, who had a plus-minus score of one last season, arrived in a trade with Nashville. Philly also obtained defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from a trade with Buffalo after posting a -18 plus-minus score with one of the league’s bottom feeders. Both Ellis and Ristolainen can help on the offense end — they both tallied 18 points last season.

Philadelphia added offensive firepower with right wing Cam Atkinson, who had 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points last season. Atkinson arrived in a trade with Columbus.

Center Derick Brassard, who signed as a free agent with the Flyers, tallied 20 points last season with eight goals and 12 assists. Center Nate Thompson returns to Philly after a year away in Winnipeg where he had five points and a plus-minus score of four.

Philadelphia’s top scorer, center Claude Giroux, returns after posting 43 points with 16 goals and 27 assists. The Flyers will need to alleviate the departure of second-leading scorer Jakub Voracek, who left in the Columbus trade.

Third-leading scorer and center Sean Couturier looks to have a big season for the Flyers. He tallied 41 points and 18 goals and 23 assists.

Expectations are on Flyers Joel Farabee to have a bigger season after leading the team in goals with 20 last time. He had 38 points overall with 18 assists.