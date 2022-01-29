Where to Watch Grand Canyon vs New Mexico State Basketball

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-4, 5-2 WAC) will head to the Pan American Center to take on the New Mexico State Aggies (16-3, 6-1 WAC) on Saturday, Jan. 29 in a huge Western Athletic Conference showdown.

GCU vs NMSU Basketball 2022 Preview

The Antelopes have lost two straight, most recently falling to Sam Houston State, 58-56, on Jan. 22. Grand Canyon guard Jovan Blacksher led all scorers with 16 points, and fellow guard Holland Woods chipped in 11 in the loss. The Antelopes carried a 32-26 lead into halftime, but couldn’t hang on. SAMHOU fought back, and Jaden Ray hit a 3-pointer with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation to win it.

“I was really proud of our guys,” Lopes head coach Bryce Drew said after the loss, per AZ Central. “We competed. We’re banged up. It’s been a long trip. We’ve had so many distractions these last three-four days. We’ve got two players out (Taeshon Cherry and Jayden Stone) that have been playing really well for us lately. It hurt our rotation. I was really proud of the effort and the fight. We had that one lapse for five minutes at the start of the second half and that lapse gave them the momentum. We fought back still, though, and took the lead. This game and this effort they gave tonight is going to help us later in the year.”

The Antelopes are averaging 72.7 points a game on offense and surrendering 60.2 points a game on defense, and they’ll be going up against a New Mexico State squad that’s putting up 75.0 points a game while surrendering 66.9.

The Aggies are fresh from beating Stephen F. Austin, 72-58, on Jan. 22. After losing by 25 points to Sam Houston State two days prior, NMSU needed a win badly, and it got one.

Teddy Allen led the way for New Mexico State against SFA, scoring 26 points and Jabari Rice added 21 while also hauling in eight rebounds. Allen was lights out from downtown, shooting 70% from 3-point range.

“In the manner we lost, it was a gut punch. We got exposed and some of our warts were shown to everyone. It was humbling,” Aggies head coach Chris Jans said about the loss to SAMHOU, per NBC 9 Sports. “We had some really good responses, certainly as a team but also as individuals.”

“The last thing I talked about before we went on the court was, ‘who are we?’ We need to play like it not talk about it,” Jans added. “Let our play speak for ourselves and it was a crucial game. We talked about the conference race and how important this game was to get our swag and our mojo back.”