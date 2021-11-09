Where to Watch Georgia Tech vs Miami OH Basketball 2021

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at McCamish Pavilion on November 9 in the season opener for both teams.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the different ways you can watch Miami OH vs Georgia Tech:

Miami OH vs Georgia Tech Preview

Georgia Tech is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after losing to Loyola Chicago in the first round last year. The Yellow Jackets won the ACC conference title, and the goal is to be even better this year.

Michael Devoe (15 ppg), Jordan Usher (11.6 ppg) and Bubba Parham (6.7 ppg) will all return to lead the way for a Yellow Jackets team that averaged 74.9 points a game last season. With a solid core returning, expectations are high — but still remain in check.

“We’re not defending anything. We were the 2021 ACC champions, and now we’re moving into next season,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “We’ve got to do a great job of turning the page and knowing that that was last year and this is a new year.”

Georgia Tech is coming off an 89-52 win over Morehouse in the team’s only exhibition of the season. Devoe’s 23 points led the way for the Yellow Jackets in the win, and the team played excellent defense, finishing the game with 32 points off turnovers.

On the other side, Miami finished 12-11 last year. The RedHawks put up 72.3 points a game while shooting 43.7% from the field, and like GA Tech, they think they can be even better this year.

“I’m not putting a ceiling on this team,” coach Jack Owens said. “(The team is) more player-led than coach-led. That’s the beauty of what we have now, and hopefully that translates to more wins.”

Owen’s revealed that every player will be wearing a wristband with the phrase “do your job, play hard, no excuses,” written on it. “Those are things we play and live by,” Owens said. “[The team is] more player-led than coach-led. That’s the beauty of what we have now and hopefully that translates to more wins.”