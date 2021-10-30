Where to Watch Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Football 2021

The Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) head to Allen E. Paulson Stadium to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30.

Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Preview

The Eagles have lost five of their last six, and are coming off a bye week. They last played on October 14, and they got beaten handily, 41-14, by South Alabama. Both quarterbacks, Justin Tomlin and Cam Ransom, played poorly, completing seven out of 25 passes for 112 yards combined. Wide receiver Amare Jones played well, catching four passes for 90 yards, but other than that, the Eagles looked lost.

GA Southern interim head coach Kevin Whitley says his team is currently still figuring what it has and who it is.

“Being involved in sports as long as I have, I’ve found you have guys who are interested in football, and you have guys who love football,” Whitley said. “Guys who are interested will do just the minimum to get by just so they don’t get yelled at. Then you have guys who love it and they will put extra time in and watch film and do what it takes to be a great player. The question you have to ask is what are you willing to do to become great? I want guys out there who love football. I want those guys who are going to put the extra work to be successful. I think over the past two weeks in practice we have hit more than we have ever hit and conditioned more than we have ever conditioned. We aren’t trying to run guys off, just trying to see who wants to play at the highest level.”

On the other side, Georgia State has won two straight, most recently taking down Texas State, 28-16, on October 23. Quarterback Darren Grainger completed 16 of 25 passes for 200 yards and two scores, while running backs Tucker Gregg added 115 yards on 21 carries and Jamyest Williams chipped in 77 yards and two TDs on the ground in the win.

The Panthers are scoring 24.3 points a game, while allowing 32.4 on defense, and running the ball has been their strong suit, as they’ve averaged over 221 yards per game on the ground. They’ll be going up against a Southern squad that’s putting up 24.8 points per contest on offense and surrendering 32.7 points a game on defense. The Eagles have also been a strong running team this year, netting 253.3 yards per game on the ground.

“We’ve just got to play very, very well,” Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott said. “We just have to play physical. We know anytime we play a team that runs the football, that’s a physical football team. And that’s certainly what we’ve got to counteract. We’ve got to be more physical than that offensive unit trying to run the football.”