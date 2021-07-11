How to Watch History of the Sitcom CNN Docuseries Online

The latest TV docuseries to hit the air is “History of the Sitcom,” premiering Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “History of the Sitcom” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CNN and 30-plus other TV channels on Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with CNN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “History of the Sitcom” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CNN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “History of the Sitcom” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CNN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “History of the Sitcom” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘History of the Sitcom’ Preview





Play



TEASER for HISTORY OF THE SITCOM on CNN. Very short promo/teaser for the upcoming series "HISTORY OF THE SITCOM" – an 8-part CNN series from Cream Productions. 2021-06-29T15:34:18Z

This eight-part original series from CNN comes from the producers behind “The Story of Late Night.” It premieres with back-to-back episodes on July 11.

“History of the Sitcom” “reunites audiences with the television friends, families, and co-workers they grew up with while introducing cutting-edge comedies that are sure to be your next binge-watch,” according to the press release.

The docuseries features over 180 interviews with sitcom stars and creators, including Norman Lear, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Alexander, Kelsey Grammer, Kim Fields, Tim Allen, Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, George Lopez, Mel Brooks, Isabella Gomez, Bob Newhart, Ted Danson, Joey Soloway, Jimmie Walker, Judd Apatow, Dan Levy, Zooey Deschanel, Chuck Lorre, Mara Brock Akil, Helen Hunt and many more. The docuseries will break down “how sitcoms have helped generations of Americans navigate an ever-shifting cultural landscape.”

The premiere episode is called “A Family Matter” and its description reads, “Moms, dads, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters — more than just a hilarious reflection of people to grow up and old with, sitcoms have opened the hearts of many to a more inclusive vision of what family can mean … will examine how sitcoms have evolved to reflect the changing face of American families.”

The second episode is titled “Sex & the Sitcom” and it will “explore the revolution of sex in sitcoms, including the integration LGBTQ+ storylines in representing a more modern world … Since America has long found it easier to laugh about sex than talk seriously about it, sitcom humor has had a critical role ushering in a new era of openness, not just towards sex, but toward women’s rights and gender identity.”

The third episode, airing July 18, is titled “Just Friends” and its description reads, “When Americans look beyond family or work for their identity, the ‘hanging out with friends’ sitcom hilariously redefines the genre while also revealing television’s challenging quest for inclusivity and authentic representation.”

“History of the Sitcom” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.