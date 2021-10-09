How to Watch Jackson State vs Alabama A&M Football 2021

Deion Sanders gets a chance for a statement game as head coach of Jackson State going up against defending SWAC champion Alabama A&M on Saturday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time)

Jackson State vs Alabama A&M Preview

Jackson State (3-1) and Alabama A&M (3-1) have a new Southwestern Athletic Conference rivalry brewing as Rashad Milligan of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger describes it.

JSU has Sanders, an NFL legend, at the helm transforming once-dormant Tigers program in to a force. Aalabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor turned the Bulldogs into kings of the SWAC since taking the helm in 2018.

Maynor took a shot on Sanders’ high-profile approach and grabbing top-level high school players per Milligan.

“Recruit some more five stars,” Maynor said on his coach’s show per Milligan. “You talk about all them four, five stars you recruit. You’re not the only one recruiting four or five stars. We do, too. Let’s go. We’ve got guys coming back next year, too.”

Sanders, who also has JSU developing an Oregon-like uniform wardrobe according to The Undefeated, didn’t get into Maynor’s pregame talk, Milligan noted.

“I understand those guys in its totality, they’re trying to make a name for themselves and you got to take a shot at me to do that,” Sanders said per Miligan. “I don’t come from a place where you step on someone to make yourself look taller, I don’t come from that place.”

JSU and Alabama A&M players will do the talking on Saturday. Tigers quarterback Shedur Sanders has a solid season going with 1,093 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and one interception. Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass has 1,511 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles leads the ground attack with 394 yards and fourth touchdowns. JSU running back Peytton Pickett leads his team with 163 yards rushing and a touchdown.

JSU’s defense allows 246.3 yards per game and only four offensive touchdowns overall so far. The Bulldogs defense gives up 384 yards per game and 4.5 touchdowns per game.