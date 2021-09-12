How to Watch Jaguars Games Without Cable in 2021

They may still be a year away from returning to the postseason, but with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer in town, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping that the 2021 season gives them some glimpses of a bright future.

In 2021, Jaguars games will be televised on CBS (14 games), Fox (2 games) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Jaguars game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Jaguars Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Jaguars Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Jaguars game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Jaguars games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Jaguars Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN

You can watch a live stream of every Jaguars game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Jaguars games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Jaguars Channels Included: Fox, CBS (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN

You can watch most Jaguars games (no NFL Network) with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Jaguars games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Jaguars Channels Included: Fox, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of some Jaguars games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Jaguars games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Jaguars Channels Included: Fox, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of some Jaguars games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Jaguars games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If You’re out of the Jaguars Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Jaguars games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Jaguars games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Jaguars games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Jaguars 2021 Season Preview

There’s nowhere to go but up for the Jags, who finished 1-15 last year, affording them the opportunity to select Lawrence with the first overall pick in the draft this year. The line tasked with protecting him has been suspect this offseason and through the preseason, and it remains a primary concern for the team to start the year.

Blocking for Lawrence will be Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann and Jawaan Taylor, and they’re an inexperienced and unproven unit that many are questioning heading into the season. Few are questioning what the mobile, strong-armed Lawrence might be bringing to the table, however.

Lawrence was named a team captain heading into Week 1, which is something that meant a great deal to the rookie QB. “It’s a really cool feeling, especially as a younger guy, just having that support from my teammates,” Lawrence told Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I’m really excited. It’s definitely an honor. It’s a cool moment for me to be named a captain with those other guys, just a bunch of great guys in the locker room. We had a ton of guys that got votes, but [it’s] definitely really cool.”

Jacksonville was dealt a huge blow this offseason when 2021 draft pick Travis Etienne suffered a season-ending foot injury. That leaves James Robinson and Carlos Hyde to help Lawrence in the running game. Lawrence will have a few solid options at wideout with DJ Clark and Laviska Shenault, and the two should be his top targets.

On defense, the Jags are hoping to get a boost on the line. They added former Chicago Bears pass rusher Roy Robertson-Harris this offseason and are hoping 2018 first-round pick Taven Bryan comes into his own this year. Bryan played in all 16 games last year, starting eight. He finished the season with 18 tackles (three for loss), 0.5 sacks and six QB hits.

“His effort has been really, really good,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said about Bryan. “He’s physical. He’s playing the techniques we want. That’s what I like about him right now and he’s going to continue to develop.”

Jacksonville was second to last in the NFL in points allowed last year (30.8), so shoring things up on that side of the ball will be a primary area of focus for Meyer and company.

Here’s a look at Jacksonville’s 2021 schedule (all times are Eastern Standard):