How to Watch Bethune Cookman vs Jackson State Football 2021

The Jackson State Tigers will host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi. The home team will look to continue their momentum generated by their three-game winning streak as the face the winless Wildcats.

Bethune Cookman vs Jackson State Preview

This SWAC matchup sees two teams facing two completely different realities.

Jackson State (5-1) come into this game knowing that they can truly assert themselves atop the SWAC with another win. More importantly, it can be a vital step towards possibly running the table in a season that has seen them have many more lights on them the program than they were accustomed to.

One of the biggest stories of this encounter is the absence of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. The former NFL cornerback will be sidelined from this encounter after undergoing foot surgery.

According to a statement from the university athletic department, running backs coach Gary Harrell will take over Sanders’ duties during his absence.

“Due to a follow up on Coach Prime’s recent surgery and on the orders of his doctors, he will not coach this Saturday,” JSU associate athletic director Dennis Driscoll wrote. “Coach Gary Harrell will lead the team this weekend. Coach Prime looks forward to returning to the sideline. We wish Coach a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see him on the field.”

The absence of his father on the sidelines will not deter quarterback Shedeur Sanders from stepping up once for his team. Sanders was 17-for-29 for 201 yards.

Also the emergence of Santee Marshall gave the Tiger running game new life over the past few weeks. The team averaged in their last two game over 200 yards as compared to the 51 the they had in the previous four.

This will be the major challenge for the Wildcats as they allow over 200 yards rushing per game and conceded 19 touchdowns this season.

Bethune-Cookman come into Jackson after suffering a tough defeat against Prairie View A&M last weekend. That was just a continuation of the hardships they have suffered this season. This was despite a memorable performance by Que’Shaun Byrd. The senior running back had a season-high 178 years rushing and scored a touchdown in a losing effort, but proved that they are very close to obtaining that elusive fish win of the season.

The winless Wildcats are looking to end the season strong and hope to build for 2022.