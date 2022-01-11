How to Watch Kansas vs Iowa State Basketball Game Today

The No. 15 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference) head to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence to take on the No. 9 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (12-2, 1-1 in Big 12) on Tuesday, January 11.

Iowa State vs Kansas Basketball 2022 Preview

The Jayhawks are coming off their first loss since November 26, falling to No. 19 Texas Tech, 75-67, on January 8. Guard Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 24 points, forward Jalen Wilson added 20 and guard Christian Braun chipped in 10 points in what turned out to be a losing effort. Texas Tech out-rebounded the Jayhawks, 33-24, and after the loss, Kansas head coach Bill Self called out the team’s lack of aggressiveness under the glass, and singled Wilson out.

“I was happy that he made shots,” Self said about Wilson after the loss. “I wasn’t happy at all how he rebounded the ball. He backed out of several rebounds that were key. But he shot the ball well from the perimeter and did some good things. … Today we didn’t get that type of effort rebounding the ball. They killed us on the glass.”

“Now we’ve just got to get the other half of the ball and focus on our defense and we’ll be good. Offense is always going to be there for us, but defense is what we’ve got to do,” Wilson added.

On the other side, the Cyclones are also fresh from a loss, falling to the Oklahoma Sooners, 79-66, on January 8. It was Iowa State’s second loss in three games, as it also fell to No. 1 Baylor on New Year’s Day.

Against Oklahoma, Cyclones guards Tyrese Hunter and Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points apiece, and fellow guard Tre Jackson added 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a Sooners team that shot 61.7% from the floor and 58.3% from beyond the arc. Iowa State also got out-hustled on the boards, losing the rebound battle 26-17.

“I do think we started thinking instead of just being the aggressor,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger told the Des Moines Register. “We need to keep being who we are and how we’ve gotten to this point. It’s pressure the ball, it’s rebounding energy, it’s ball toughness. It’s the togetherness.”

On the defensive side for us, when teams try to drive the ball or when they were cutting,” Otzelberger added. “We need to do a great job of being physical on those drives. That’s where we’ve been good, being able to have a collision on the drive so we don’t have it be a straight-line drive.”

Kansas leads the all-time series against Iowa State, 164-59. KSU has won four straight.