Where to Watch Kansas State vs FAMU Basketball 2021

The Florida A&M Rattlers head to Manhattan, Kansas to face Kansas State as they kickoff their 2021-22 college basketball campaign. The Wildcats, in the meantime, look at this game at Bramlage Coliseum as the first step to recover from their disappointing 2021.

Florida A&M vs Kansas State Preview

As it is always said, at the beginning of the season everyone starts out 0-0. In the case of both teams playing in Manhattan on Tuesday night, that statement also means that there is a clean slate where everyone can create a new reality to what was there previously.

Such is the case with FAMU, who want to bounce back after an 8-12 record. If there was a bright spot of sorts was that they held their own in conference play going 7-5. They begin the season with four of their first five games on the road and that will be what sets the tone for Coach Robert McCollum’s squad.

Things will be a bit different for the Rattlers this season as they make their debut in the SWAC.

FAMU will have their eyes on the the performance this season of senior guard MJ Randolph. The Pensacola, Florida native was named to the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team after averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

In addition to this recognition, Randolph was also named to the All-MEAC first team.

Kansas State is also looking at a similar situation when they step onto the court Tuesday night. For Bruce Weber’s side, they want to bounce back from their worst season in 20 years.

The Wildcats ended up 9-20 and were out of post-season play, making it a very bitter pill for the program to swallow.

K-State played their final exhibition game on Thursday as they defeated Pitt State 78-59. Sophomore Selton Miguel led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points. Meanwhile fifth-year senior and transfer Mark Smith was a force on the boards grabbing 13 rebounds.

Miguel was the fifth leading scorer on the team last season, so any improvement from him or anyone else will be a welcome contribution to an offense that is ranked amongst the worst in the country.

The Wildcats will have four starters returning from last year. That alone is a testament to the youth that this team had and hopefully the knocks suffered last year were learning experiences that helped the team grow.

All four of them were amongst their leaders offensively. This includes sophomore Nijel Pack. His freshman campaign was one of the few bright spot last season as he put up solid numbers averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds a game.