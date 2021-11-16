How to Watch Kentucky vs Mount St. Mary’s Basketball Live Stream

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (1-1) hosts Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) in a non-conference clash on Tuesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Mount St. Mary’s vs Kentucky online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mount St. Mary’s vs Kentucky live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mount St. Mary’s vs Kentucky live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Mount St. Mary’s vs Kentucky live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Mount St. Mary’s vs Kentucky live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Mount St. Mary’s vs Kentucky live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Mount St. Mary’s vs Kentucky Preview

Kentucky looks to keep things rolling with more non-conference action on Tuesday against Mount St. Mary’s.

The Wildcats (1-1) evened their record with a 100-60 blowout win over Robert Morris on Nov. 12 after a season-opening loss to No. 9 Duke. Mount St. Mary’s visits the Wildcats amid a seven-game non-conference homestand.

Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe leads Kentucky in scoring and rebounds with 15.5 points and 20 rebounds per game. He also averages 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

“Rebounding can help your team to win the game. You give one more chance to your team,” Tshiebwe said per Field Level Media. “Since I figured it out, if I have to fight, I have to work for the rebound, I’m going to fight for that rebound like no one believes. I have to know where the ball’s going. I have to know my guy’s boxing me out. I got to do a lot of work. I got to be in a position where I’m going to take the ball.”

Wildcats senior guard Kellan Grady, second on the team in scoring at 14 points per game, leads the team in steals with three per game. He’s been on fire from the field in the early going with 52.6% on field goals, 53.8% on three-pointers, and 100% on free throws.

Junior guard Sahvir Wheeler leads the Wildcats in assists with 11 per contest. He also averages 10.5 points, two rebounds, and two steals per game.

Kentucky junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. also averages double figures with 11 points per game. He also averages two rebounds per contest.

Mount St. Mary’s has a host of players back from an NCAA Tournament appearance last spring. The Mountaineers fell to Texas Southern in the First Four.

Senior forward Malik Jefferson leads the Mountaineers with 13.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and one block per game. Jefferson shot 73.1% in his first three games, and shot well at the free-throw line for a 75% clip.

UAB transfer Jalen Benjamin has made a difference early on for the Mountaineers. The junior guard leads the team in assists with five per game, and he averages 11 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Sophomore guard Dakota Leffew, a returner from last season’s First Four squad, averages 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and two assists per contest. He also shoots 55.6% from the field and 80% at the free-throw line.

Mount St. Mary’s opened the season with No. 4 Villanova and fell 91-51 on Nov. 9. Villanova dominated the whole way. The Mountaineers then beat Washington College of Maryland 117-62 on Nov. 11 but fell to St. Joseph’s 80-60 on Nov. 13.

“It’s definitely nice, especially coming off of a game with such big guys at Villanova, to be able to, you know, get some confidence — a couple dunks,” Jefferson said about the 117-point effort per Field Level Media. “It was a good night for our guys.”

Now, the Mountaineers get another big challenge in a ranked opponent.