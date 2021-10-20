Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Games Online Without Cable

After ending a seven-year playoff drought in Tom Thibodeau’s first year as head coach, the New York Knicks have made a number of key additions in the offseason and enter the 2021-22 campaign with lofty expectations.

In 2021-22, most Knicks games will be televised in local markets on MSG, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on MSG), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Knicks game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Knicks Market

This is the only streaming service that includes all four of MSG, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while MSG (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Knicks game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of MSG (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. MSG and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Knicks games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You’re Out of the Knicks Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Knicks games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Knicks games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Knicks Season Preview 2021-22

Excitement within the Knicks fan base is great knowing that this season could be one where they can be a team in that has the potential to overshadow their rivals over in Brooklyn. To do that, the team needs to reach another level.

They are actually a tier below teams like the Bucks, the Nets and even the Miami Heat (on paper). The good news is that they have an entire season to be able to find those tiny details that can eventually close the gap.

That could be very possible with the addition of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to a nucleus that already has Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

Walker will get a fresh start in the Big Apple after a tough season with the Celtics last year. Meanwhile, Fournier had some time to recover during the off-season from the malaise he suffered after having to deal with COVID.

The big question will be how much will the Knicks improve offensively in order to actually reach that level. Last season, the Knicks had the 22nd ranked offense in the NBA.

If the team clicks and some type of balance could be achieved, they could be a very difficult side to overcome come playoff time. Walker, Fournier, Barrett and Randle could be a handful. Add to that, the inside presence of Nerlens Noel and a bench that was key during last year’s run; Ton Thibodeau could have a very interesting side to compete with.

The other big question is will this team be able to keep up a defensive level of play that had them amongst the top ten in the league. That stays about the same, and the Knicks could become a team that no one would like to face in the playoffs.

Based on what they did last season, they should be a playoff team. The Garden will be “jumpin'” come playoff time, which is something that is always needed in the NBA. The bad news is that it will be a little tougher for them as there are multiple teams that improved in their effort to knock off the Milwaukee Bucks from their perch.

That being said, with an 82-game schedule the Knicks could come close to winning 50 games.