Where to Watch Lafayette vs Lehigh Football 2021

College football’s oldest rivalry returns as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) host the Lafayette Leopards (3-7) at Goodman Stadium on Saturday, November 20.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Lafayette vs Lehigh live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Lafayette vs Lehigh live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Lafayette vs Lehigh Preview

The Rivalry game is always a huge one for both teams. While neither team has much to play for in terms of standings, pride is on the line in this one.

The Mountain Hawks have won two in a row for the first time all season after dropping their first eight games, and they enter this matchup the hotter team. Most recently, Lehigh took down Georgetown, 23-9, last weekend. Mountain Hawks QB Dante Perri went 22-32 for 259 yards and two TDs, and like the team, he heated up as the game progressed. Lehigh went scoreless in the first quarter, but managed to pull it together after that.

“We had some moments in the first half that we had to overcome,” Lehigh head coach Tom Gilmore said, via the College Sports Journal. “The one that that this team is starting to show more and more of is that grit that we’ve talked about, something that we preach all the time. To overcome some of those mistakes and shortcomings in the first half and get it done in the second half was really good to see.”

On the other side, Lafayette has dropped two straight, most recently falling to Colgate, 20-13 last weekend. Leopards QB Michael Brescia completed nine of 15 passes for 144 yards and an interception, while also leading the team in rushing, netting 178 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 24 carries. Lafayette only managed 61 yards passing, and was just five of 13 on third down, and those numbers won’t win you many games.

Now, they have a chance to turn things around in their rivalry game.

“To many people in both the Lehigh and Lafayette communities, this game is bigger than a championship game,” Leopards coach John Garrett said, via Mcall.com “When these players graduate and they’re out five, 10, 15, or 20 years, and people find out they played football at Lafayette, the first thing they ask you is how did you do against Lehigh? They don’t ask about championships. They ask about Lehigh. So, this game means a lot to a lot of people.”

The Leopards lead the all-time series, 80-71-5. Lafayette also won the most recent meeting in the spring, 20-13.