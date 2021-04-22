How to Watch Louisiana Football Spring Game 2021

The annual Vermilion and White Spring Game for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will take place on Thursday, April 22 at Cajun Field.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch the Louisiana football spring game live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of most Louisiana and Sun Belt football games, as well as other college sports, UFC, international soccer, tennis, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Louisiana football spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Louisiana Football Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Ragin’ Cajuns were 10-1 in 2020, beating UTSA in the 2020 First Responder Bowl. They averaged 33.6 points a game on offense and allowed 22 points a game on defense, bringing a well-rounded squad to the table. They have a ton of returning talent this season, much of it on the offensive side of the ball.

Louisiana will be led on offense once again by senior Levi Lewis, who has 28 career starts with the team. Lewis started 11 games last season, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 2,274 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Lewis led an attack that went heavy on the run, averaging 213 yards a game and 5.5 yards per carry.

Louisiana also has an embarrassment of riches on the offensive line, with all five starters returning from last year’s team along with new addition, graduate transfer T.J. Fiailoa, who recently transferred over from UL Monroe.

Offensive line coach Jeff Norrid isn’t getting specific about how they’re going to incorporate Fiailoa, but the team does expect to incorporate him soon.

“The plan with him was bring him in, take advantage of his experience, get him ready to help us out immediately,” Norrid said. “We’ve kind of had a slower process with him, kind of mentally helping him get into shape, helping him learn the offense, learn the techniques, the terminology and all that stuff. He’s a super smart guy. Very high football IQ. And his experience shows. It does. I’m really excited about him and what he brings to the table.”

“So I think – much like any young player on our team right now – he is in the middle of this process we go through to get him up to speed,” head coach Billy Napier said about Fiailoa. “But we’re pleased so far and we’re excited about the ways he can impact our team in the future.”

Another transfer to keep an eye on is running back Jacob Kibodi, who came over from Texas A&M after not playing since 2019. “He’s a unique player that maybe can do some things different than any running back I’ve had in the past,” Napier said.

“He can run it, and he can come out of the backfield and catch the ball. He’s a great route runner,” Lewis added in reference to Kibodi, who had 160 total yards from scrimmage and a score in 2019. It will be interesting to see how the Ragin’ Cajuns incorporate him into their already potent running attack.

This annual Vermilion and White Spring Game will have of four 15-minute quarters.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.