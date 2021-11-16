Where to Watch Loyola vs Chicago State Basketball 2021

In-state rivals Loyola-Chicago (2-0) and Chicago State (2-0) meet in a clash of early-season unbeatens.

Chicago State vs Loyola Preview

Loyola-Chicago looks to keep things rolling in the young season in trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers reached the Sweet 16 last spring, three years after their run to the Final Four in 2018. This season’s Ramblers squad routed Coppin State 103-45 on Nov. 9 in their season opener and downed Florida Gulf Coast 98-77 on Nov. 13. The unranked Ramblers are keenly aware the pollsters haven’t taken notice.

“With the new rankings coming out, we kind of feel disrespected – but that’s OK. We expected that,” Ramblers senior forward Aher Uguak said per CBS Chicago’s Jackie Kostek . “Every year, we’re always an underdog.”

New Loyola head coach Drew Valentine concurs.

“Other people might not look at us the way we look at ourselves in the mirror, but let’s go out and let our play speak about our expectation and how we feel about ourselves,” Valentine said per Kostek.

Chicago State also has a strong start going with wins over St. Thomas 77-72 on Nov. 9 and SIU Edwardsville 67-56 on Nov. 12. Cougars junior guard Brandon Betson sparked his team in those wins with 19 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Freshman guard Kedrick Green stepped up with 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and two assists per game. Senior guard Coreyoun Rushin leads the Cougars in rebounds with seven per game. He also averages 1.5 blocks, one steal, and one assist per game.

For Loyola, senior forward Aher Uguak leads the Ramblers with 17 points per game. He shoots 76.5% from the field, and he averages three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Ramblers senior forward Chris Knight has been even tougher to stop, shooting 91.7% from the field. He averages 12 points, three rebounds, and one assist per game.

Junior guard Marquise Kennedy leads the Ramblers in rebounding with 7.5 boards per game. Kennedy also averages 7.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

Of course, the Ramblers also have 102-year-old chaplain Sister Jean Dolore-Schmidt in their corner, too. She celebrated her 102nd birthday before the season on Aug. 21, which the Chicago Tribune captured. She became well-known during the Ramblers’ 2018 Final Four run.