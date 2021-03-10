Where to Watch LSU vs New Orleans Baseball 2021

The LSU Tigers baseball team will visit the New Orleans Privateers at Maestri Field on Wednesday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch LSU vs New Orleans baseball live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of hundreds of college baseball games in 2021, as well as live college basketball, college football, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch LSU vs New Orleans live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

LSU vs New Orleans Preview

LSU pounded the Texas Southern Tigers 10-4 on Tuesday to improve to 10-3 on the season, powered by their corner infielders.

First baseman Tre’ Morgan went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and 4 RBI out of the No. 2 hole. Third baseman Cade Doughty, batting behind Morgan, went 2-for-4 with a dinger and 3 RBI.

Ma’Khail Hilliard took the mound with two down in the top of the third and LSU trailing 3-2. He rattled off 3.1 perfect innings and struck out five to earn the victory.

“We had to work for everything we got tonight, and Texas Southern made some tremendous plays on defense,” LSU manager Paul Mainieri said, according to the school’s athletics website. “It took everything we had to win, and that’s due to the way Texas Southern competed. I thought Ma’Khail Hilliard’s outing was the key to the victory. He entered the game in the third inning, got a big out for us, and then cruised through the next three innings. He could have continued, but I wanted to get him out of the game to have him available for this weekend.”

Excepting Maurice Hampton Jr., who’s logged just 4 at-bats, Morgan leads the team in batting average (.396) and is tied for the team lead in RBI (15) and hits (19). Left fielder Dylan Crews, another freshman, also has 19 hits, including a team-high 5 home runs, plus leads the team in slugging percentage (.755), OBP (.516) and total bases (37).

Freshman center fielder Brody Drost has impressed in his first season as well, hitting .333 with a .382 OBP and a .600 slugging percentage.

“Morgan, Crews, Drost, those are special kids,” Mainieri said last week, according to The Daily Reveille. “I believe they’re going to lead us to the promised land.”

The Privateers dropped the last two of a three-game set at home against the Bradley Braves over the weekend to slip to 5-6 on the year.

Left fielder Luther Woullard, a preseason all-conference selection in the Southland, leads the Privateers outright in hits (10), runs (9), RBI (9), home runs (2), total bases (21), slugging percentage (.600) and OPS (.990). His .286 batting average and .390 OBP rank second on the team.

In the Privateers’ season opener, a 10-5 home victory over the Southern Jaguars, the senior mashed a double, a triple and a pair of home runs en route to 7 RBI.

“It’s an explosive bat in the lineup,” New Orleans manager Blake Dean said of Woullard three games into the team’s season, according to NOLA.com. “He kind of came off that high horse the next couple of games, but he has the capability to be a very talented, explosive player.”