How to Watch Magic Games Live Online Without Cable

After a mini-postseason streak came screeching to a halt last year, the Orlando Magic have handed over the coaching keys to former Mavs assistant Jamahl Mosley in hopes that he can get a talented young team to gel quickly.

In 2021-22, most Magic games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Florida, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Florida), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Magic game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Magic Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Florida

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Florida (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Magic game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Magic Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Magic games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Magic games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Magic Season Preview 2021-22

The Magic enter their 33rd season with the expectation of doing better than the 14th place finish in the Eastern Conference last year. With Jamahl Mosely getting his first head coaching job in the NBA, the team hope to be able to returning to the playoffs for the first time since appearing in the play-in game in 2020 despite ending with a 33-40 record.

The Magic will have several new faces on the roster as they decided to load up with players that will be around on one-year contract. Players like Robin Lopez, E’Twaun Moore and Admiral Schoefield arrive in the City Beautiful to offer depth to a squad that was decimated with injuries this past season.

Orlando decided to look in another direction last season as they decided to trade away Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier right before the trade deadline. With those players gone, the team ended up with a 6-22 record. If there is a silver lining that can be seen in all of this, the team was able to get Jalen Suggs as their top pick in the last draft.

Although, Orlando did not need an additional guard, seeing a player like him drop to fifth in the draft made it very hard not to take him, Jamahl Mosely will find a spot for him in the squad.

The greatest uncertainty that the team will have is to find the ideal guard pairing this season. Suggs, alongside a returning Markelle Fultz will be the ones on the pole with the potential to be that. Yet the competition will be intense from Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Michael Carter-Williams.

Fultz is coming back from a knee injury that kept him out for the second half of the season, thus ending a campaign that looked very solid prior to that.

With so many combinations, there will be various options but very little go-tos (or at least it seems). This will be the challenge for rookie coach Mosely to figure out as the season progresses. What will prevent them from taking that next step this season is not having that dependable player or players that can demand the ball when the game is on the line and produce.

Another player to look at is Jonathan Isaac. The top pick in 2017 for the Magic will be coming back from a knee injury and many expect him to slowly come back to his 2020 form when he had the best season of his career despite suffering a season-ending injury last August.

At the end of the day, there is an interesting rotation. Yet with the amount of players in those positions, do not discard the possibility of seeing Orlando use any of these options in a potential trade.

When looking at Orlando and the potential they have, one can say that it will be a campaign filled with growing pains and improvements. The team will improve in their record, but they will still be out of the playoff race. Expect them to be around 28-54 this coming season.