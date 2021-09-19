Where to Watch Mallorca vs Villarreal in US

Villarreal head to newly promoted Real Mallorca on Sunday aiming to pick up their first win of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign. The Yellow Submarine have drawn all three league matches so far and were also held last time out by Serie A side Atalanta on Thursday in the Europa League.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (8 a.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Mallorca vs Villarreal live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream every La Liga match during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports (including Bundesliga, FA Cup and other international soccer), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Mallorca vs Villarreal live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Mallorca vs Villarreal Preview

Real Mallorca have adjusted to life back in La Liga well this season, kicking off the new campaign with a draw at home to Real Betis and following that up with narrow 1-0 victories over Alaves and Espanyol.

The Pirates’ progress was checked last time out by a 2-0 defeat to Athletic at San Mames and another tough test awaits on Sunday when the Europa League winners arrive at the Visit Mallorca Estadi.

Coach Luis García Plaza is well aware of the task facing his side and spoke about Sunday’s opposition at his pre-match press conference, as reported by the club’s website.

“We are facing a great team,” he said “For me, Villarreal is at the same level as Sevilla. Not only the squad, but also their coach. They have goals, experience, quality and options from the bench. They are one of the toughest opponents in the league.”

The coach also confirmed he remains short of options in defense, with Aleksandar Sedlar, Antonio Raíllo, and Franco Russo all still injured, but added that Pep Gayà could make his debut.

Villarreal will be favorites to pick up a first La Liga win of the season at Real Mallorca and may be feeling hard done by after recent results. The Yellow Submarine have conceded late equalizers in their last two games against Atalanta and champions Atletico Madrid.

However, the visitors haven’t won at Real Mallorca since all the way back in 2009 and coach Unai Emery knows all about his team’s poor record.

“We’re expecting the best individual and collective performance every game. We think about what we have in front of us, and on Sunday the opposition will make things difficult for us. It’s a ground where Villarreal haven’t had good results,” he told a pre-match press conference. “The league and the three points are important for us. We need to respect our opposition and their players, they know what they’re good at. They compete very well, they’ve started the season well, and that’s thanks to their manager.”

Emery also confirmed that wingers Samuel Chukwueze and Dani Raba are out of the game but, “everyone else is in good shape and raring to play.”