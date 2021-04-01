How to Watch Marlins Games Online Without Cable 2021

After ending a 17-year postseason drought last season, the Miami Marlins hope to continue that success as they begin the Kim Ng Era in 2021.

In 2021, Marlins games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Florida (rebranded from Fox Sports Florida), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Florida), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Marlins game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Florida, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Marlins game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports Florida and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Marlins game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Marlins games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Marlins games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Marlins games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Marlins games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Marlins games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Marlins 2021 Season Preview

As is often the case with new general manager hires, the Marlins’ Kim Ng avoided drastic changes to the big league club in her first offseason at the helm.

Instead, the front office took flyers on ground-ball-inducing relievers and signed an impact bat in outfielder Adam Duvall, who hit .237/.301/.532 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI across 209 plate appearances in 2020’s pandemic-shortened season.

The 32-year-old joined the team on a one-year, $5 million pact.

“He’s a good hitter, he’s a good player,” Marlins first baseman Jesús Aguilar said in spring training, according to MLB.com. “I think he’s going to be a great teammate for us, was a great addition for the team.”

The Marlins were already quite familiar with Duvall, and he with them: He spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves after joining Miami’s in-division foes via trade during the 2018 campaign.

Miami finished second in the NL East a season ago with a 31-29 mark, then swept the Chicago Cubs in two games in the wild-card round before falling in three to the division-champion Braves.

“It’s been fun to watch guys go through their at-bats and how they compete, and how they just put together good at-bat after good at-bat,” Duvall said, per MLB.com. “Playing against them last year, I saw that. So that’s fun to get mingled in there and try to do the same.”

The team inked Anthony Bass to a two-year, $5 million deal and brought in fellow righty reliever Ross Detwiler for one year and $850,000 to round out the team’s major league signings.

Bass struggled in limited outings in his first five major league seasons before joining the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Sapporo, Japan, with whom he won a Nippon Professional Baseball title. Since then, he’s pitched for the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Over the last three seasons, the 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.44 ERA across 89 innings in the majors.

“I’ve been bouncing around,” Bass said, according to the Miami Herald. “It’s just nice to be somewhere to call home for a while.”

In 2020, as a member of the Blue Jays, Bass sported a 3.51 ERA. His 62.3% ground-ball rate ranked 10th among the 490 pitchers to toss at least 10 innings.

He got touched up for 3 earned runs in his first of a pair of appearances against the Marlins, though.

“Facing this group last year, it was tough,” Bass said, per the Miami Herald. “They never gave away at-bats against me. I felt like they worked me. When I was done, when I was walking off the mound against these guys, I felt mentally exhausted.”

