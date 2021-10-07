How to Watch ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Online

Long-running reality series “Marriage Boot Camp” is back with its 16th reality stars edition and fourth hip hop edition in season 18, which premieres Thursday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” streaming online:

‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Season 18 Preview





Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition 💿🔥😱 Sneak Peek Four hip hop couples, including rap legend N.O.R.E., face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish Major & Judge Lynn Toler help them confront lies, tears, and denials, but when dark secrets are exposed, will the relationships survive? Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Premieres Thursday, October 7 at 9/8c. #HipHopBootCamp #MarriageBootCamp Subscribe to… 2021-08-18T15:21:36Z

The 18th season of “Marriage Boot Camp” is its 16th season starring reality TV personalities and its fourth season starring hip hop music scene personalities. Counselor Dr. Ish Major returns alongside Judge Lynn Toler — their “no-nonsense, no BS tough love will be doled out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality,” teases the WE tv press release.

It continues, “Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?”

The four couples appearing on “Marriage Boot Camp” season 18 include:

N.O.R.E. (Noreaga) and Neri Santiago, who have been together for 14 years and have three children.

Amber Laura and Miles Brock from “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”, who have been together since high school.

Mally Mall and Tresure Price from “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”, who are navigating a long-distance relationship.

Monie Love and Tuff, who have been together for 13 years and have one child.

The premiere episode is titled “Lovers on Lockdown” and its description reads, “Four new couples enter the Boot Camp house and identify the problems plaguing their relationships.”

Episode two, titled “Rap Battle,” airs on October 14 and its description reads, “The couples defend themselves in a rap battle to address their resentments; N.O.R.E. drops a bomb on Neri during a drill; Tuff refuses to take accountability for his past; Tresure’s drinking causes trouble and leads to an explosive end of the night.”

The teaser for the season promises that this will be the “toughest season ever,” featuring “cruel disrespect” and “the biggest truth bomb in ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ history. It will also feature the couples having to be quarantined for weeks due to the pandemic.

“Their worlds have changed. The tours stopped. The venues closed. But for these couples, being stuck inside is only the beginning. … Four heavyweights of hip hop under one roof bringing their problems center stage. Confronted with painful betrayal,” teased the voice over in the trailer.

The show’s Instagram account promises, “The drama will not be contained!”

“Marriage Boot Camp Season 18” hip hop edition 4 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on WE tv.