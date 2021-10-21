Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Games Without Cable

The Jason Kidd era begins for the Dallas Mavericks, who hope to get beyond the first round of the playoffs after two consecutive early exits in the last two years.

In 2021-22, most Mavericks games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Southwest, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Southwest), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Mavericks game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Mavericks Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Southwest

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Southwest (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Mavericks game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Mavericks Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Mavericks games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Mavericks games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Mavericks Season Preview

Dallas has started the preseason off hot, going 4-0, and they’re hoping that hot start will continue into the regular season. The Mavs scored 112.4 points a game (17th in the NBA) and they allowed 110.2 points a game to opponents (9th in the league) last year, but they need to shore up one particular aspect of their defense. Last year, Dallas let opponents make 12.8 three-point shots a game, and the team’s defensive rating of 113.0 ranked 20th out of 30 teams.

The Mavs lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, and considering their roster hasn’t changed all that much, many are looking for big things from them this season.

The Mavericks have one of the league’s most formidable tandems in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, and new head coach Kidd has liked what he has seen from both so far.

“They both are playing the game. They’re both having fun. They’re both artists on the floor,” Kidd said about Doncic and Porzingis, via The Dallas Morning News. “It’s really, really good. That’s the only way I can see it. In the short time I’ve been with those two, I would have always said there was no problem because those guys are always talking.”

“He’s in a way better place now [than last season], especially mentally,” Doncic said of Porzingis, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “I think you can see — everybody can see — that he’s playing way better.”

He’s a look at the Mavericks’ lineup and roster, along with the notable moves they made this offseason:

Mavs Roster: PG: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke SG: Tim Hardaway Jr., Sterling Brown, Frank Ntilikina SF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green PF: Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber C: Dwight Powell, Willie Cauley-Stein, Boban Marjanovic, Moses Brown Two-way contracts: Eugene Omoruyi, JaQuori McLaughli

Notable Additions: Reggie Bullock, free agency, Sterling Brown, free agency, Frank Ntilikina, free agency, Moses Brown, trade

Notable Exits: Josh Richardson, trade, JJ Redick, free agency/retirement

Projected Starting Lineup: PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Tim Hardaway Jr., SF: Dorian Finney-Smith, PF: Kristaps Porzingis, C: Dwight Powell