Where to Watch Montana State vs UT Martin Football

Montana State and UT Martin square off in the second round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch UT Martin vs Montana State and every other FCS playoff second-round game live on ESPN+:

UT Martin vs Montana State Preview

It’s win or go home time for UT Martin and Montana State as they face off in the second round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday. For Montana State, it’ll be an uphill climb, playing without starting quarterback Matthew McKay, who entered the transfer portal this week.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity Montana State provided me to play this game I love. For that, I want to thank Coach (Brent) Vigen and his staff. I am thankful for the connections I made with coaches, teammates, and the community of Bozeman,” McKay wrote in a social media post. “I’m looking forward to wherever God leads me and am excited for the opportunities that await me!”

McKay has had a solid season for the Bobcats, passing for 2,021 yards, 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also added a pair of touchdowns and more than 300 yards on the ground. However, he’s struggled down the stretch, passing for just over 100 yards in each of the last two games against Montana and Idaho.

“I think that game in Missoula more than any, he played on his heels, and we’ve got to be able to work that out of him,” coach Brent Vigen said. “He owned that performance. He knew that wasn’t what we needed that day. With an extra week in the mix, you’d like to think we could work him through some of that.”

The Bobcats will turn to junior quarterback Tucker Rovig, who started games last year, passing for 1,969 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Montana State will see a UT Martin team that is fresh off an upset as a 16-point underdog against Missouri State last week.

“You saw them play with a nothing to lose mindset,” Vigen said. “You know, you win a game like that for them, they’re playing with house money and when you have that mindset, you’re really dangerous. I know that.”

The Skyhawks are the lowest-ranked team remaining but have shown fight, as Vigen noted. The defense forced six turnovers against Missouri State and receiver Donnell Williams notched seven receptions for a career-best 178 yards.

“To go into a playoff game against a nationally ranked team that got a home game, these guys competed,” UT Martin coach Jason Simpson said. “So I was proud of them no matter how the game turned out. They took it upon themselves to keep competing and we were very fortunate to make one more play. As the head coach here for 16 years, we’ve had some good teams but this team has something special about them. This win was good for our program and good for our league – it’s our turn to carry the torch and fight for respect for the OVC.”