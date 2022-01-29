How to Watch Morehead State vs Murray State Basketball Game

Morehead State (16-5) meets Murray State (19-2) in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference on Saturday.

Morehead State vs Murray State Basketball 2022 Preview

Morehead State and Murray State both have perfect records in Ohio Valley Conference play thus far. Only one of the two teams will stand at the top of the conference after Saturday.

The Morehead State Eagles ride a 10-game winning streak going into the game. The Eagles survived a scare from Southeast Missouri State on Thursday, January 27, in a 74-73 overtime victory. The Eagles overcame a 14-points deficit to force overtime.

Johni Broome, who scored the game-sealing basket at SEMO, has been sharp for the Eagles with double-doubles in each of the pas four games. Broome averages 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He also averages 3.6 blocks and 1.2 assists per contest.

Tray Hollowell provides a scoring punch with 12 points per contest. He also posts 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per night. Hollowell notably hit the game-tying three-pointer to force overtime at SEMO.

Skyelar Potter has also been solid for the Eagles this season. He averages 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Ta’Lon Cooper adds to the scoring with 9.2 points and 6.4 assists per night. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Murray State won its last nine-games, which included a sweep of Tennessee Tech in back-to-back games this week. The Racers notably beat Memphis, coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, in December.

Offense abounds with Murray State, the eighth-highest scoring team in the nation. The Racers average 82.3 points per game led by Tevin Brown’s 17.5 points per game average.

Brown also garners 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. K.J. Williams nears a double-double with 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals per game.

Justice Hill contributes big on offense with 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per night. Hill also averages 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals.

Trae Hannibal helped the Racers offense with 9.2 points and three assists per game. He also averages 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

While Murray State has won six of the past 10 meetings with Morehead State, the Eagles swept last season’s series. Winning at Murray State hasn’t come easily for the Eagles. Morehead State snapped a 13-game losing streak at the Racers’ home court last season.