How to Watch NFL Draft Without Cable 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday evening live from Cleveland, Ohio.

All three days of the draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the draft online for free:

NFL Draft 2021 Preview

Quarterbacks are the talk of the draft this year, with the top three picks widely expected to be spent on the position. The Jaguars are predicted to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the draft this year, while the New York Jets are expected to select Zach Wilson out of BYU at No. 2.

Who the San Francisco 49ers grab with the third pick remains one of the draft’s most intriguing mysteries, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has confirmed it will be a quarterback. With Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones the top remaining quarterbacks expected to be chosen, this year’s draft promises to be full of drama.

The draft will also be held in person again after going completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. “We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports,” NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said in a statement, via CBS Sports. “Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners.”

Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Northwestern o-lineman Rashawn Slater are all expected to be potential top 10 picks.

Here’s a list of where each team will be picking in the first round this year:

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets San Francisco 49ers (from Houston through Miami) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco through Miami) Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from Seattle) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

