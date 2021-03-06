Nicholls vs Northwestern State: How to Watch NSU Challenge 2021

The Nicholls State Colonels (2-0) will visit the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) at Turpin Stadium on Saturday.

Nicholls vs Northwestern State Preview

The Colonels are coming off a dominating 55-0 win over Lamar last weekend. Nicholls found the end zone on all five of its first-half possessions, and it had a 34-0 lead at halftime, dominating from start to finish. After just two games into the season, Nicholls State has racked up 142 points, while surrendering just three.

It’s quite an impressive stat line, but Nicholls head coach Tim Rebowe knows his team wasn’t playing two powerhouses in Lincoln and Lamar, so he’s not going to let his squad get too comfortable with its success early on.

“I knew we have a talented team,” Rebowe said. “Our guys, I really saw them coming together the last couple of weeks and I knew what they could do. We’ve still got a lot of stuff that we have to clean up, a lot of things that we can work on. But a lot of guys played, there’s gonna be a lot of improvement we gotta make next week when we get to our conference opener.”

This will be the first game of the season for the Demons, who racked up a 3-9 record in their last full season in 2019. It will also be a huge game for one of the team’s top wideouts. Wide receiver Kendrick Price Jr. tore his ACL during a spring practice last year, is slated to make his return in this game one year after the injury.

“(The injury) was something that was very unfortunate,” Price said. “But my mindset was never to let it defeat me. I never thought I was done playing football, and I never let it break me…There was an initial setback, but in retrospect, it reinforced my work ethic and made sure I never took anything for granted. I had to work to get those things back, and it’s been humbling, but I’m glad it happened because it made me the player and person and I am today.”

NSU receivers coach Alvin Slaughter says he’s proud of how Price has come back from such adversity. “The way Kendrick has been able to come back and regain his strength and be at the front of the line leading us, I couldn’t be more proud of the leadership he developed,” Slaughter said.

The last time these two teams played each other, Nicholls handed Northwestern State a 45-35 loss in 2019. Northwestern State leads the all-time series 28-19.