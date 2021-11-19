How to Watch Ohio State vs Virginia Tech Wrestling 2021

The No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies and No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes meet in a big dual match on Friday.

The dual (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on ACC Network Extra, which can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network.

If you don’t have cable or a package that includes ACC Network, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Virginia Tech wrestling online:

Ohio State vs Virginia Tech Wrestling 2021 Preview

Virginia Tech came into this season with high expectations, and Friday’s matchup with a powerhouse Ohio State Buckeyes squad gives the Hokies a chance to show what they have.

“We have perhaps if not the best team, one of the best teams returning that we’ve had in my time at Virginia Tech,” Hokies head coach Tony Robie said according to Mark Berman of the Roanoke Times. “We can have a fantastic season.”

“We’re capable of finishing incredibly high at the NCAA tournament. … Can we place in the top four? Absolutely. Can we win the ACCs? Absolutely. But we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Robie added.

The match with Ohio State features six individuals matches between nationally-ranked wrestlers. That includes on with two top-10 wrestlers.

Top-ranked Sammy Sasso of Ohio State at 149 pounds takes on No. 7 Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech. Flow Wrestling’s Jon Kozak called it “the feature match of the night” and predicts it will come down do the wire.

The 174-pound match also features two wrestlers ranked in the top 10. No. 3 Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech and No. 6 Ethan Smith will take on each other.

At 125 pounds, Virginia Tech’s No. 8 Sam Latona faces Ohio State’s No. 14 Malike Heinselman. Ohio State 141-pounder Jordan Decatur, ranked No. 18, will face Virginia Tech’s No. 22 Sam Hillegas or Collin Gerardi.

Latona, who took six in the NCAA tournament last season, looks forward to the challenge of wrestling Ohio State.

“I’m so excited,” Latona said per Berman. “It’s a big test right at the beginning of the year to measure where we’re at.”

The 184-pound match features No. 7 Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech and No. 14 Rocky Jordan of Ohio State, unless the Buckeyes go with Gavin Bell instead. At 285 pounds, No. 7 Tate Orndorff of Ohio State faces No. 16 Nathan Traxler of Virginia Tech.

Other matches include Virginia Tech’s No. 4 Korbin Myers taking on Ohio State’s Dylan Koontz at 133 pounds. No. 12 Carson Kharchla of Ohio State will face Virginia Tech’s Clayton Ulrey in the 165-pound match.

Only two matches have no ranked wrestlers between the Buckeyes and Hokies. That’s Virginia Tech’s Connor Brady going up against either Jashon Howard or Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State in the 157-pound clash. At 197 pounds, Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman will face either Dakota Howard or Andy Smith of Virginia Tech.