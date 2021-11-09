How to Watch OK State vs UT Arlington Basketball 2021

Oklahoma State kicks off its season against UT-Arlington on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch UT Arlington vs Oklahoma State live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch UT Arlington vs Oklahoma State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

UT Arlington vs Oklahoma State Preview

Oklahoma State is eager to start its season, despite knowing that the postseason won’t be in the cards this year due to an NCAA violation.

“I’m disappointed, disgusted, appalled, frustrated — but somewhere in Indianapolis, there’s a group of people celebrating,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said, in a reference to the NCAA. “They won. Our players don’t deserve and shouldn’t have to deal with this.

Boynton commended his players for how they’ve taken the news. Rondel Walker said it has given the team an extra chip on their shoulder.

“I feel like at this point it is what it is,” Walker said. “We can’t really do too much about it, but it’s definitely a chip on our shoulders. That fuels us, but at the same time it’s not something we’re just going to be sad about the rest of the year.

It’s a real bummer for players like Cowboys senior leader Isaac Likekele, who won’t get another shot at the NCAA Tournament.

“That comes to show me you don’t always get second chances,” Likekele said. “That’s the biggest frustration to me is that I took the first opportunity for granted. That’s the biggest thing that doesn’t sit right with me personally, but right now it’s not a personal thing. It’s a team thing.

“These guys still need me to go out there and perform for them every night and just win as many games as we can. I can put my things to the side right now and focus on the season.”

It’s the 14th time the sides are facing off, with Oklahoma State holding a 12-1 all-time record against UT Arlington. On top of that, the Cowboys have been clutch in openers, going 30-2 in the first game of the season, dating back to the 1989-90 season.

The Mavericks are led by first-year head coach Greg Young, a long-time assistant in the sport. Like Aubrun, the Mavericks struggled in their exhibition but hung on to win against Southeastern Oklahoma State 68-64 on November 1.

“I knew this was going to be a hard game when we scheduled it, and that’s why I wanted to play it,” Young told reporters after the game.

Oklahoma State is a massive 19.5-point favorite for the matchup.