How to Watch Oman vs Papua New Guinea Cricket in US

Co-hosts Oman will begin their bid to qualify for the group phase of the 2021 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup against Papua New Guinea. Both teams are in Group B along with Scotland and Bangladesh and have the chance to join the big names in the Super 12. Oman’s hopes at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground will rest on the left arm of bowler Bilal Khan. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea’s tournament will last only as long as skipper Assad Vala can deliver with the bat.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Preview

Khan doesn’t put much spin on the ball, but he’s capable of adding some impressive pace to his deliveries. Specifically, Khan can produce yorkers few batters in the competition will be able to strike cleanly. His fast medium style belongs on the home pitches, so Khan can tip this match Oman’s way if he gets into the PNG batting order early. It will help Khan if Mohammad Nadeem proves he can still pitch at speed, even at 39.

The other option would be to shelve pace for some more spin. Khawar Ali is a smart leg-break bowler, while Ayaan Khan offers something different as a leftie who can put the kind of spin on the ball that will fool even the most experienced batters. The pitches in Oman favor spin, so it would make sense to give Khan and Ali the first chance to disrupt the PNG order.

A successful attack won’t be easy if Vala has his way. Nor if Tony Ura can rediscover his best form as an opener who doesn’t waste time waiting for opportunities to swing into the ball. Vala takes the same approach, and the 34-year-old is a big hitter who has seen every kind of delivery and can be counted on to deliver under pressure. Head coach Carl Sandri’s team will need all of Vala’s reserve and fortitude because this nation is not used to competing at this level. PNG missed out on making the tournament in 2014 and 2016. That dire recent history can change if the Papua New Guinea bowling attack plays to its undoubted potential.

It’s a group led by Chad Soper, a true pacer who is no stranger to taking wickets in the T20 format. Soper is lent credible support from Charles Amini, whose left-handed legspin attack is sure to disrupt the Oman batting order. Aside from Amini and Soper, Jack Gardner could be one to watch. He’s still only 20, but Gardner can attack the wicket with pace.

Oman will try to counter Papua New Guinea’s talent with the ball with Captain Zeeshan Maqsood. He’ll send any errant deliveries beyond the boundary, while Aqib Ilyas offers a steady presence after capable opener Kashyap Prajapati. Ilyas helped himself to a solid 78 runs from 48 balls when Oman lost to the Netherlands by four runs in a warm-up match on Thursday.

If Ilyas makes a quick start as the third man up, while getting solid support from consistent hitter Jatinder Singh, Oman will be well on the way to a winning start.